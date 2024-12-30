Everything You Need To Know About Auburn vs Monmouth
The No. 2 Auburn Tigers take on the Monmouth Hawks at Neville Arena on Monday night in their final non-conference game of the regular season.
Auburn was led to a convincing victory over No. 16 Purdue by a dominant performance from star big man Johni Broome in his return to action following a shoulder injury in Auburn’s win over Georgia State.
Monmouth comes into this contest after beating Fairfield 88-74 in its last matchup, improving to 2-10 on the season.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know for the game.
How to Watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Monmouth Hawks
The television broadcast for the game can be found on SEC Network+, Brit Bowen and Joe Ciamp will have the call. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.
How to Listen to the Auburn Tigers Take on the Monmouth Hawks
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Randall Dickey and Brad Law will have the radio call.
Series History Between the Auburn Tigers and the Monmouth Hawks
This is the first ever meeting between Auburn and Monmouth. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl has never coached against Monmouth head coach King Rice.
Key Players to Watch
Star Auburn big man Johni Broome continues to dominate this season. Auburn’s star guard trio of Denver Jones, Miles Kelly and Tahaad Pettiford has been impressive to watch as well.
Monmouth's 6-foot-7 sophomore guard Abdi Bashir Jr. leads the team in scoring, averaging 21.6 points per game. Additionally, Kaufman-Renn averages 2.2 rebounds per game and is shooting 42% from the field.
Betting Odds
Auburn is favored to pick up the win over Monmouth according to ESPN Bet. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Friday afternoon.
Spread: Auburn (-36.5)
Moneylines: Off
O/U: 153.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER