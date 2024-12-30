Auburn Daily

Everything You Need To Know About Auburn vs Monmouth

Auburn returns to action following its holiday break on Monday night for its final non-conference matchup against Monmouth

Daniel Locke

Here's what you need to know for Auburn's matchup with Monmouth
Here's what you need to know for Auburn's matchup with Monmouth / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 2 Auburn Tigers take on the Monmouth Hawks at Neville Arena on Monday night in their final non-conference game of the regular season.

Auburn was led to a convincing victory over No. 16 Purdue by a dominant performance from star big man Johni Broome in his return to action following a shoulder injury in Auburn’s win over Georgia State.

Monmouth comes into this contest after beating Fairfield 88-74 in its last matchup, improving to 2-10 on the season.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know for the game. 

How to Watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Monmouth Hawks

The television broadcast for the game can be found on SEC Network+, Brit Bowen and Joe Ciamp will have the call. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. CT

How to Listen to the Auburn Tigers Take on the Monmouth Hawks

The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.

Andy Burcham, Randall Dickey and Brad Law will have the radio call.

Series History Between the Auburn Tigers and the Monmouth Hawks

This is the first ever meeting between Auburn and Monmouth. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl has never coached against Monmouth head coach King Rice.

Key Players to Watch

Star Auburn big man Johni Broome continues to dominate this season. Auburn’s star guard trio of Denver Jones, Miles Kelly and Tahaad Pettiford has been impressive to watch as well.

Monmouth's 6-foot-7 sophomore guard Abdi Bashir Jr. leads the team in scoring, averaging 21.6 points per game. Additionally, Kaufman-Renn averages 2.2 rebounds per game and is shooting 42% from the field. 

Betting Odds

Auburn is favored to pick up the win over Monmouth according to ESPN Bet. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Friday afternoon.

Spread: Auburn (-36.5)

Moneylines: Off

O/U: 153.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Published
Daniel Locke
DANIEL LOCKE

Daniel is a staff writer for four Sports Illustrated/FanNation sites: Auburn Daily, Braves Today, Inside the Marlins and Wildcats Today. Additionally, he serves as the Auburn Athletics beat reporter for 1819 News. He is a junior at Auburn University majoring in journalism.

Home/Basketball