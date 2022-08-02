Four takeaways from Auburn basketball's dominant win in Israel

Auburn won the opening game in Israel over the Israeli U-20 National Team by final score of 119-56.

There were many question marks about this Auburn basketball team, but many of those were answered in their first exhibition game in Israel.

The most exciting about this game was that everyone shined. All the newcomers had solid outings, and the returning players showed why Auburn was one of the best teams in the nation just a season ago.

Let's look at four takeaways from Auburn's blowout victory.

Chance Westry looked the part © Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK Chance Westry had 13 points to go with four assists and a block. He looked smooth dribbling the ball in the half court and on the break. He plays like a six-foot-six point guard. He scored in multiple ways, whether it be the three ball, taking it to the rim, or a pull-up jump shot. Westry has a chance to be the best player on this team if he continues to play like this as we get into the season. There's a feeling that Westry will be able to represent Jabari Smith's old number ten well. The big men looked good © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Auburn's trio of big men, including Dylan Cardwell, Johni Broome, and Yohan Traore looked great in the opener in Israel. After last season, the Tigers had to replace all of the production that Walker Kessler brought to the table. The combination of these three players stepping up will fill that void. All three of them had multiple blocks. They made trying to score a nightmare for the Israel. Traore finished with 20 points and eight rebounds. Broome finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Cardwell had 12 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks. All very solid numbers. When the season starts, expect to see numbers like this from the Auburn big men. Allen Flanigan looked like himself © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Allen Flanigan is coming off of a year where injury led to him having a lackluster season. In this basketball game, he looked like the Flanigan we all know and love. He was making threes, scoring at the rim, and looked incredibly athletic. It is clear that he is officially fully healthy from the Achilles injury he sustained a year ago. Flanigan is going to have a monster year in 2022. K.D. Johnson shot the ball well from deep © Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports A year ago, part of the issue of why the Tigers struggled down the stretch was that KD Johnson lost his shot from deep. In this ball game, Johnson had 13 points and shot a very efficient 37.5% from deep. His shot form looks great, and it seems like he has made a few tweaks that helped him drain some threes. At times Johnson was still a bit out of control, taking the ball to the basket, but all and all, it was an excellent performance from the fan-favorite Johnson.

The biggest takeaway from the game is that Auburn will once again have a basketball team that will be a real contender for a National Championship.

