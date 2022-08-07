Four takeaways from Auburn basketball's win over the Israel Select team

Auburn won their second game in Israel by a score of 107-71 over the Israel Select team.

This was a great team win as lots of different Tigers scored in the double digits.

Watching this team throughout their time in Israel has been a lot of fun. The players and coaches have had a great time on and off the court.

Let's take a look at four takeaways from Auburn's win over the Israel Select team.

Auburn's talented freshmen Chance Westry and Yohan Traore looked great © Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK Chance Westry and Yohan Traore both played excellent in Auburn's game two win. Westry had 18 points and seven steals. Traore had 20 points, two rebounds and shot 75% from the field. These two both have a shot at being first-round picks in next year's draft if they continue to play the way they have in these two games in Israel. These two are going to be a ton of fun to watch this year. Johni Broome had a monster game © Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports Johni Broome had a great day on the court, scoring 18 points, collecting four rebounds, and blocking three shots. What makes Broome so deadly is how effective he is on both ends of the court. He is just as good on defense as he is on the offensive side of things. The other part of Broome's game that makes him so special is his ability to knock down mid-range jump shots. Broome is going to take the SEC by storm this season. Auburn played suffocating defense AP Photo/Butch Dill Auburn forced 30 turnovers in the win over the Israel Select team. Playing great defense is huge for a basketball team because it keeps you in the game if you are struggling to score. Auburn will not be as good on offense as they were tonight in every game, so playing the shut-down defense that they did in this win will serve them well throughout the season. This Auburn basketball team plays together © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK This trip has been a great team-building experience for the Tigers and has brought them together as a team. Being a team that cares about one another will help on the court. Coach Pearl always does a great job of making sure that his teams are all tight groups. Hopefully, the bond this team shares will carry them to another successful season on the court.

This is a great Auburn basketball team that is going to have another historic season on the court. It's going to be a ton of fun to watch this team this season.

