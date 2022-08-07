Skip to main content

Four takeaways from Auburn basketball's win over the Israel Select team

Auburn won their second game in Israel by a score of 107-71 over the Israel Select team.

This was a great team win as lots of different Tigers scored in the double digits. 

Watching this team throughout their time in Israel has been a lot of fun. The players and coaches have had a great time on and off the court. 

Let's take a look at four takeaways from Auburn's win over the Israel Select team. 

Auburn's talented freshmen Chance Westry and Yohan Traore looked great

AZ Compass Prep's Chance Westry (2) looks for an opening against Combine Academy's Preston Murphy, Jr. (3) during the second half of the 48th annual City of Palms Classic Signature Series championship between AZ Compass Prep and Combine Academy, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.AZ Compass Prep defeated Combine Academy 58-43. City of Palms Classic 2021: AZ Compass Prep vs. Combine Academy Signature Series championship

Chance Westry and Yohan Traore both played excellent in Auburn's game two win. Westry had 18 points and seven steals. Traore had 20 points, two rebounds and shot 75% from the field. These two both have a shot at being first-round picks in next year's draft if they continue to play the way they have in these two games in Israel. These two are going to be a ton of fun to watch this year. 

Johni Broome had a monster game

Dec 15, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Morehead State Eagles forward Johni Broome (4) drives to the basket against the Xavier Musketeers in the second half at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Johni Broome had a great day on the court, scoring 18 points, collecting four rebounds, and blocking three shots. What makes Broome so deadly is how effective he is on both ends of the court. He is just as good on defense as he is on the offensive side of things. The other part of Broome's game that makes him so special is his ability to knock down mid-range jump shots. Broome is going to take the SEC by storm this season.

Auburn played suffocating defense

South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) dribbles around Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) as he goes to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn forced 30 turnovers in the win over the Israel Select team. Playing great defense is huge for a basketball team because it keeps you in the game if you are struggling to score. Auburn will not be as good on offense as they were tonight in every game, so playing the shut-down defense that they did in this win will serve them well throughout the season.

This Auburn basketball team plays together

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a timeout as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 75-58.

This trip has been a great team-building experience for the Tigers and has brought them together as a team. Being a team that cares about one another will help on the court. Coach Pearl always does a great job of making sure that his teams are all tight groups. Hopefully, the bond this team shares will carry them to another successful season on the court.

This is a great Auburn basketball team that is going to have another historic season on the court. It's going to be a ton of fun to watch this team this season.

Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
