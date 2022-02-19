Skip to main content

GALLERY: Auburn basketball falls against the Florida Gators

Here are the best pictures from Auburn's tough road loss against Florida.

Auburn basketball suffered their third loss of the season, second loss in conference play, and first loss in regulation as they fell 63-62 against the Florida Gators in Gainesville, Florida on Saturday. 

Jabari Smith with the bright spot for the Tigers scoring 28 points on 7-16 shooting. He was 4-5 from deep. He also added seven rebounds in 33 minutes. 

Without Smith, Auburn went 1-9 from three and had a hard time finding any type of scoring identity against the Gators. 

KD Johnson added 12 points thanks to going 6-6 from the charity stripe. 

Traditionally, Auburn does not shoot as well away from Auburn Arena. That trend continued Saturday in Gainsville, a place where Auburn has not won in a long time. After Saturday's outcome, Florida has beaten Auburn in Gainsville 14 times in a row. Auburn’s last win in Gainesville was Feb. 10, 1996. 

At halftime, Florida held a 22-21 lead in a very low-scoring first half. Both teams scored 41 points each to keep the contest close throughout. The final play can down to a final shot when Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. brought the ball down the floor with 7.5 seconds left. Pearl explained after the game that it was supposed to go to Walker Kessler down low but Florida played it well. Time ran out after Green tried to find Kessler down low as time expired. 

Here are some of the best pictures from the Auburn loss. 

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) argues with a referee during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) looks to pass during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) blocks the shot from Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Devan Cambridge (35) plays defense during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
© Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) plays defense on Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) drives to the basket during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) makes a three pointer during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl screams during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) drives to the basket during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) and Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) go for a loose ball during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers will play Ole Miss in Auburn Arena on Wednesday. 

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

GALLERY: Auburn basketball falls against the Florida Gators

By Zac Blackerby
35 seconds ago
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl screams during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

What Bruce Pearl said after Auburn basketball loss to Florida

By Mike Gittens
45 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) plays defense on Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 63-62 loss to Florida

By Lance Dawe
1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) and Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) go for a loose ball during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Florida Gators

By Zac Blackerby
23 hours ago
auburn baseball
Releases

Auburn baseball falls to Oklahoma in season-opening pitching duel

By Zac Blackerby
Feb 18, 2022
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) breaks free for a big gainer against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham03
Football

Five players that could benefit from Auburn's offensive coordinator hire

By Lance Dawe
Feb 18, 2022
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football promotes Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator

By Zac Blackerby
Feb 18, 2022
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a break in the action at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Vanderbilt Commodores 42-38 at halftime.
Basketball

Bruce Pearl makes short list for Coach of the Year

By Mike Gittens
Feb 18, 2022