GALLERY: Auburn basketball falls against the Florida Gators

Here are the best pictures from Auburn's tough road loss against Florida.

Auburn basketball suffered their third loss of the season, second loss in conference play, and first loss in regulation as they fell 63-62 against the Florida Gators in Gainesville, Florida on Saturday.

Jabari Smith with the bright spot for the Tigers scoring 28 points on 7-16 shooting. He was 4-5 from deep. He also added seven rebounds in 33 minutes.

Without Smith, Auburn went 1-9 from three and had a hard time finding any type of scoring identity against the Gators.

KD Johnson added 12 points thanks to going 6-6 from the charity stripe.

Traditionally, Auburn does not shoot as well away from Auburn Arena. That trend continued Saturday in Gainsville, a place where Auburn has not won in a long time. After Saturday's outcome, Florida has beaten Auburn in Gainsville 14 times in a row. Auburn’s last win in Gainesville was Feb. 10, 1996.

At halftime, Florida held a 22-21 lead in a very low-scoring first half. Both teams scored 41 points each to keep the contest close throughout. The final play can down to a final shot when Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. brought the ball down the floor with 7.5 seconds left. Pearl explained after the game that it was supposed to go to Walker Kessler down low but Florida played it well. Time ran out after Green tried to find Kessler down low as time expired.

Here are some of the best pictures from the Auburn loss.

The Tigers will play Ole Miss in Auburn Arena on Wednesday.