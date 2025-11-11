How Tahaad Pettiford is Mentoring Auburn Tigers Freshman Sebastian Williams-Adams
AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn Tigers men's basketball true freshman forward Sebastian Williams-Adams has been performing at a very high level for the Auburn Tigers so far into the new campaign, similar to how Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford performed last season during his true freshman campaign.
With Pettiford gaining valuable experience last season and now moving into the leadership role for the Auburn basketball team, a lot of the younger guys on the team look up to Pettiford.
In particular, Sebastian Williams-Adams went into detail on just how Pettiford has been helping out the freshmen on the team.
“Yes, but even just the experience of being a freshman on an SEC team, he's taught me, you know, there will be days where you will have a bad game,” Williams-Adams said. “He was like, 'You started off pretty well, but there's gonna be one game where nothing's falling for you. You feel like you can't make the right read at all, but you just gotta keep your head down and know that you're still good enough to be in this world. Just because you have one bad game doesn't mean your confidence should be shaken.
“And he's just kind of been preaching that to us. And, I mean not just to me, to all the freshmen, and that is definitely coming out."
Williams-Adams had his own personal experience with Pettiford's leadership.
"After my first minutes, man, I came back to the bench frustrated because I felt like I didn't contribute enough. And he was still whispering, 'You got it. You're good.' And then I end up playing the last few minutes of the second half and overtime," he said. "So just having somebody who kind of instills that faith in the New Jersey way, where he's cussing at you, he's getting animated. But you know, just having that belief is really helpful as a freshman.”
Pettiford was surrounded by seniors and college basketball veterans last season, gaining valuable experience as a freshman, averaging 11.6 points per game as the Tigers' primary sixth man.
While he came off the bench, Pettiford was a key reason for Auburn's run to the Final Four. More often than not last season, Pettiford was able to revive a struggling Auburn offense by hitting a big shot to get the team back in rhythm. Now, that experience is helping him guide the younger guys in the locker room.
Williams-Adams is averaging 14.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and four assists through Auburn’s first two regular season games, and is taking on a key role for the Tigers and playing valuable minutes for his squad.
Auburn hosts Wofford Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. CST and the game will be streamed to SEC Network+.