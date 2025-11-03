How to Watch Auburn Tigers Basketball's Season-Opener Against Bethune-Cookman, Betting Lines, Preview
AUBURN, Ala.- The 20th-ranked Auburn Tigers are set to host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in the Tigers’ season opener for the 2025-2026 campaign. Auburn Tigers on SI has you covered on how to watch, odds, and a small preview of tonight’s matchup.
How to Watch
The Tigers are -24.5 favorites entering the matchup, with the over/under set at 153.5 according to ESPN’s Bet Sportsbook. Auburn also has a 96.5 percent chance to win the matchup according to ESPN’s Matchup Predictor.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The game airs on SEC Network+. As YouTube TV and Disney remain in a contract dispute, streaming is unavailable via YouTube TV. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. CST.
Preview
No. 20 Auburn is coming fresh off a Final Four run last season. However, the Auburn roster has been completely flipped upside down, with Tahaad Pettiford being the only Tiger on scholarship returning from last season’s squad.
Auburn went 1-1 across two exhibition games, losing 97-95 to Oklahoma State and beating Memphis, 100-71, in Atlanta.
Against Memphis last Thursday, Auburn went with a different lineup than initially expected. Auburn started Kaden Magwood, Abdul Bashir, Keyshawn Hall, Sebastian Williams-Adams and Filip Jović.
Although the Tigers went 1-1 in their exhibition games, it is important to note that exhibition games are not exactly what teams will look like in the regular season. Exhibition games are meant to help teams learn more about themselves and build chemistry. And looking back between the first exhibition game and the second, the team showed vast improvements both defensively and offensively.
As the new campaign begins, the newly crowned head coach for Auburn, Steven Pearl, will have to fill some very large shoes left by his father, Bruce Pearl, who retired just before the team began its official practices.
"I’ve been prepared for this moment my entire life," Steven Pearl said. "Being under BP as his son, as a player and as his coach, I’ve been able to watch him and the things that he does that helps build programs and sustain success. So, there is really no better way for me to learn how to do it than to watch him do it every single day."
Auburn has the opportunity to start their season off on the right foot and put their first tally in the win column.