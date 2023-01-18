Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers travel away from Neville Arena to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to take on the LSU Tigers Wednesday evening.

The Auburn basketball team is looking to extend its win streak after taking the last three SEC games. Auburn was just one of three SEC schools to go 2-0 last week and are feeling in a better spot after they have won five of their last six.

A fun storyline to follow in this contest will be Yohan Traore. He was previously committed to LSU before they made a coaching change. He then committed to Pearl and the Tigers.

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs LSU Tigers

The battle between the Auburn Tigers and LSU Tigers will tip off at 6:00 pm CT on ESPN2. Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes will have the call.

You can also hear the radio broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network. Andy Burcham will call the action Brad Law.

A live postgame show will be available on the Locked On Auburn YouTube page.

Series History

Auburn is looking to pick up its first win in Baton Rouge since the 2016-17 season (W, 98-75 vacated) after LSU held court in both teams’ one-game meeting a year in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The Tigers have only won 24 times on the road in the 156-game series. Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl is 12-7 all-time versus LSU including 3-3 on the road. Last year, AU hosted LSU in the SEC opener for both teams prevailing 70-55 on Dec. 29, 2021.

