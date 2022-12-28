Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Florida Gators

Here's how to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Florida Gators.

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers start SEC play Wednesday night against the Florida Gators. 

After going 10-2 in nonconference play, the Tigers look to defend their reign as the SEC champions. The Gators enter conference play at 7-5. 

The Tigers are coming off a win against Washington. Auburn is one of seven SEC schools to pull off a true road win this season in non-conference play. The Tigers joined Alabama who beat Houston and Florida who beat Florida State among those schools with a quality road win against a Power 6 opponent.

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Florida Gators

The Auburn Tigers and the Florida Gators battle at 6:00 pm CT on ESPN2. Kevin Fitzgerald and Jimmy Dykes will be on the call. 

The radio broadcast will be on the Auburn Sports Network. Andy Burcham, Sonny Smith, and Brad Law will have the action. 

Fun fact

Per a release from Auburn, It will be a reunion between Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl and Florida Head Coach Todd Golden, who previously served as director of basketball operations and assistant coach on the Plains from 2014-16. It is also the first-time meeting between the two on opposite sidelines.

Series History

After splitting the two games last year, Auburn leads 90-82 in the all-time series with Florida including a 57-27 all-time record on its home court versus the Gators.

The Tigers have only beaten the Gators three times in the last decade (W, 76-62) on Feb. 5, 2019 at Auburn, (W, 65-62) on March 16, 2019 in Nashville and (W, 85-73) on Jan. 8, 2022 at Auburn.



