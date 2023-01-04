Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball team will start 2023 off with their first SEC road game of the season. The Auburn Tigers will battle the Georgia Bulldogs.

During Auburn's road trip to Athens a year ago, half of the 10,523 fans in attendance at Stegeman Coliseum, were decked out in Orange and Navy. It may be safe to expect a similar scene Wednesday.

Five Auburn players return home to their home state of Georgia this week including Zep Jasper (Augusta), Dylan Cardwell (Augusta), K.D. Johnson (Atlanta), Jaylin Williams (Nahunta), and Jalen Harper (Mableton). Johnson returns to Stegeman for the second time of his career after transferring from UGA after his freshman season.

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Georgia Bulldogs

The Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs will top off at 5:30 pm CT on the SEC Network. Kevin Fitzgerald and Jon Sundvold will have the call.

You can hear the radio call on the Auburn Sports Network. Andy Burcham and Joe Ciampi will have the call.

Series History

Auburn leads 99-96 in the all-time series with Georgia. The Tigers could claim their 100th all-time win in the rivalry series on Wednesday night. Auburn won both games against the Bulldogs last season.

Fun fact

Per a release from Auburn, Bruce Pearl (Tennessee and Auburn) and Mike White (Florida and UGA) are the only two active head coaches in the SEC to coach at two conference schools. Pearl has led his teams to 10 NCAA Tournament berths (including the 2020 tournament that was canceled) and White five times in seven years with the Gators.

