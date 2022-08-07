Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Israel All-Star Select Team

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers look to win their second game in Israel.

The Auburn Tigers took care of the Israel U-20 National Team in their first of three games during the team's trip to Israel. 

After earning a 117-56 win, the Auburn basketball team saw several sights throughout the country while focusing on their next opponents. The next game is against the Israel All-Star Select Team. The game will be at noon CT on the SEC Network. 

Jay Bilas and Roxy Bernstein will have the call. Both Bilas and Bernstein traveled with the team to Israel. 

This continues to be a great opportunity for Auburn basketball fans to see the four newcomers on the roster. Tre Donaldson, Johni Broome, Chance Westry, and Yohan Traore all made their debut during Tuesday's big win. 

You will be able to follow all of the action here at Auburn Daily by checking out our Live Blog. 

How to watch the Auburn basketball game

The Auburn Tigers will play the Israel All-Star Select Team at 12:00 pm CT on the SEC Network from Hader Yosef Gym in North Tel Aviv, Israel. 

Coming up for the Tigers

The Auburn basketball team will wrap up their three-game tour in Israel with the toughest of the three opponents, the Israel National Team. Auburn's third game will be Monday at noon CT on the SEC Network from Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. 

