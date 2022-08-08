How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Israel National Team

The Auburn Tigers will look to complete a perfect sweep of their three opponents in Israel but the most challenging opponent stands in their way, the Israel National Team.

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers defeated the Israel U-20 National Team last week 117-56. They also took care of business against the Israel All-Star Select team on Sunday by a score of 107-71.

They face the Israel National Team at noon CT Monda from Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. The broadcast will be on the SEC Network.

Jay Bilas and Roxy Bernstein will have the call. Both Bilas and Bernstein traveled with the team to Israel.

Auburn has shown that defense will continue to be a focus as they forced 30 turnovers in Sunday's matchup.

This continues to be a great opportunity for Auburn basketball fans to see the four newcomers on the roster. Tre Donaldson, Johni Broome, Chance Westry, and Yohan Traore all made their debut during Tuesday's big win.

Coming up for the Tigers

The basketball team will return to the country and focus on the rest of the offseason.

The Auburn Tigers will play an exhibition game against UAH on November 2nd in Neville Arena.

