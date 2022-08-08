Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Israel National Team

Here's how you can watch the Auburn basketball teams take on the Israel National team.

The Auburn Tigers will look to complete a perfect sweep of their three opponents in Israel but the most challenging opponent stands in their way, the Israel National Team. 

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers defeated the Israel U-20 National Team last week 117-56. They also took care of business against the Israel All-Star Select team on Sunday by a score of 107-71. 

They face the Israel National Team at noon CT Monda from Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. The broadcast will be on the SEC Network. 

Jay Bilas and Roxy Bernstein will have the call. Both Bilas and Bernstein traveled with the team to Israel.

Auburn has shown that defense will continue to be a focus as they forced 30 turnovers in Sunday's matchup. 

This continues to be a great opportunity for Auburn basketball fans to see the four newcomers on the roster. Tre Donaldson, Johni Broome, Chance Westry, and Yohan Traore all made their debut during Tuesday's big win. 

How to watch the Auburn basketball game

The Auburn Tigers will play the Israel National Team at 12:00 pm CT on the SEC Network from Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Coming up for the Tigers

The basketball team will return to the country and focus on the rest of the offseason.
The Auburn Tigers will play an exhibition game against UAH on November 2nd in Neville Arena. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Coach Bruce Pearl.Auburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Israel National Team

By Zac Blackerby36 seconds ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams (2) as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Kentucky Wildcats 80-71.
Basketball

WATCH: Every highlight from Auburn basketball's win over the Israel Select team

By Andrew Stefaniak11 hours ago
Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

Four takeaways from Auburn basketball's win over the Israel Select team

By Andrew Stefaniak17 hours ago
Dec 15, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Morehead State Eagles forward Johni Broome (4) drives to the basket against the Xavier Musketeers in the second half at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Johni Broome is doing everything in Israel

By Andrew Stefaniak19 hours ago
Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) blows a kiss to the rim after finishing and and-one play as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

WATCH: Dylan Cardwell makes a great move in transition

By Andrew Stefaniak19 hours ago
Jan 7, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Prolific Prep's Yohan Traore (14) attempts to block a dunk from Eduprize Academy's Devontes Cobbs (2) during the first half at the PHHacility basketball gym. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Phhacility Basketball Gym
Basketball

WATCH: Yohan Traore drains a three in Israel

By Andrew Stefaniak19 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a timeout as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 75-58.
Basketball

Auburn basketball routs Israel All-Star Select Team 107-71

By Lance Dawe20 hours ago
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Israel All-Star Select Team

By Zac BlackerbyAug 6, 2022 11:06 PM EDT