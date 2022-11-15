Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Winthrop

The Auburn basketball team will look to remain undefeated and improve to 3-0 with a win over Winthrop Tuesday night. 

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers will work on improving the perimeter game over the course of the season and take advantage of their homestand in Neville Arena to start the season. 

Winthrop is picked to finish second in the preseason Big South Conference Poll. 

Tuesday’s game against the Winthrop Eagles is a non-bracketed game of the 2022 Cancun Challenge. Next week, the Tigers will play in the Riviera Division (Bradley, Liberty, and Northwestern), while Winthrop is in the Mayan Division (Purdue Fort Wayne, Eastern Michigan, and Southern Miss).

Auburn leads the all-time series with Winthrop 5-1. The most recent meeting was on Nov. 24, 2017, in Auburn with the Tigers securing a 119-85 victory. It tied as the most points squared by an Auburn squad in the Bruce Pearl Era next to 119 versus Northwestern State on Nov. 27, 2015.

The Auburn basketball game vs Winthrop will tip off at 6:00 pm CT on the SEC Network. Tom Hart and Daymeon Fishback will have the call. 

The radio call can be heard on the Auburn Sports Network. Andy Burcham, Sonny Smith, and Brad Law will be all over the action. 

Fun fact

This is from a release from Auburn: Winthrop Head Coach Mark Prosser is one of two head coaches the Tigers will face in the non-conference, whose father also coached in either the collegiate or professional ranks. Prosser’s father Skip was a legendary coach at Xavier (1994-2001) and Wake Forest (2001-07). Northwestern (possible opponent at the Cancun Challenge) Head Coach Chris Collins’ father Doug, was the head coach for the Chicago Bulls (1986-1989), Detroit Pistons (1995-98), Washington Wizards (2001-03) and Philadelphia 76ers (2010-13).

