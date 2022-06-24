Skip to main content

Twitter reacts to Jabari Smith being selected by the Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith seemed to be the sure-fire first overall pick, but things changed right before that draft, and the Orlando Magic picked Paolo Banchero. 

Then the Oklahoma City Thunder stuck with their pick and selected Chet Holmgren. 

Then the Houston Rockets selected Smith with the third overall pick. 

As Auburn fans, we all know the talent Smith possesses. 

You could see on his face that he was upset that he fell to the third overall pick. One thing that NBA teams should be afraid of is an upset Smith. 

Smith is the best shooter in this draft class, and he will be able to show that in Houston. 

The Houston Rockets have some talented young players like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. 

With the help of Smith, this Rocket's team has a chance to go from the worst record in the NBA to a playoff team. 

The Auburn community is upset that Smith fell to the number three pick, but at the end of the day, none of it matters. 

He will be in a great position to start his rookie year and play a good amount of minutes for the Rockets. 

A great example of why it does not matter where you are picked is Michael Jordan. Like Smith, Jordan was selected third overall, showing that no matter where you get drafted, the sky is the limit. 

It is safe to say that every Auburn fan is an honorary Houston Rockets fan going forward. 

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
