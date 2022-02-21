Skip to main content

Jabari Smith Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Jabari Smith is rewarded for his strong week of action.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn freshman forward Jabari Smith (Fayetteville, Ga.) has been named SEC Freshman of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday.

Last week, he averaged a team-leading 29.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists against Vanderbilt and Florida combined. It marked his fifth weekly award this season.

Smith registered a career-high 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field with a career-best seven made 3-pointers against the Commodores. He became the first Auburn player to score at least 30 points in a single game since Samir Doughty (32 points) did so at Tennessee on March 7, 2000. He also became the first Auburn freshman player to turn in a 30-point outing since Toney Douglas in 2004-05.

Smith followed that performance up with a game-high 28 points making 10-for-11 from the free throw line against the Gators. The rookie’s 59 points in consecutive games were the most by a Tiger since Marquis Daniels (59 points) in 2002-03.

His marksmanship from beyond the arc over the course of the last two games (11 3-pointers) is the fifth time in the last five years an Auburn player has made 11-or-more three-pointers next to Samir Doughty (13 in 2019-20), Bryce Brown (12 in 2018-19 and 11 in 2018-19) and Justin Powell (11 in 2020-21). Smith has tallied 20-or-more points in three of the team’s last four contests.

Smith and the Tigers play Ole Miss in Auburn Arena on Wednesday and travel to Tennessee to take on the Vols this Saturday. 

This is a release from Auburn Athletics. 

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) looks to pass during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

By Zac Blackerby
1 minute ago
