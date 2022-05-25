Skip to main content

Rival NBA teams believe the Orlando Magic will select Auburn Basketball star Jabari Smith first overall

The NBA community believes Jabari Smith will be the number one pick.

The NBA draft is officially less than a month away, and Auburn fans are anxiously waiting to find out where Jabari Smith will be drafted. 

For months now, the vibe around the draft is that the first overall pick would be either Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, or Smith.

The NBA Combine took place recently and it seems like the two winners were Smith and Holmgren.

Here is a video of Smith preparing for the NBA Combine from a few weeks ago.

 Mike Schmitz, an NBA Draft analyst, recently had this to say about the number one pick. 

Tuesday's lottery removed one of the big questions from the 2022 NBA draft, who is picking first, and cleared a path for Smith to make a short trip from Atlanta to join what's becoming one of the most interesting young rosters in the NBA in the Orlando Magic. While Magic executives have made it clear they will conduct a thorough process -- even extending beyond the widely believed top three prospects in Smith, Holmgren and Paolo Banchero most NBA teams firmly believe that's a formality and that Smith is all but assured to become the top pick. Smith, for his part, appears thrilled with that development.

This would be huge if true because Auburn has never had a basketball player selected first overall. Smtih is a testament to Coach Bruce Pearl and how he can develop young talent. Obviously, Smith was a top ten player in his high school class, but Coach Pearl and his staff took him from a great high school player to a great college player and the potential first overall pick. This is a great look for top recruits considering coming to Auburn. Coach Pearl can tell the story of Smith going forward, making these top recruits want to head down to the Plains. 

The NBA Draft will take place on June 23. This will be a big night for Smith and the Auburn community as they wait to see if their beloved basketball star will be selected first overall. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Rival NBA teams believe the Orlando Magic will select Auburn Basketball star Jabari Smith first overall

By Andrew Stefaniak10 seconds ago
Auburn pitcher Carson Skipper (29) during an NCAA baseball game on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Baseball

Auburn Baseball Live Blog: The Tigers take on Kentucky in the SEC Tournament

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

How realistic is a 5-0 start for Auburn football this season?

By Lance Dawe18 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Line of scrimmage of the the Georgia Bulldogs against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Football

SEC Football Power Rankings: Where the conference stands heading into the summer

By Lance Dawe19 hours ago
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Football

Sportsbook has Auburn football's total wins listed at 5.5 wins in 2022

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five Auburn Football players to be excited about for the 2022 season

By Andrew Stefaniak23 hours ago
41 AU baseball v Alabama-6587
Baseball

Auburn opens the SEC Tournament with a single-elimination game against last weekend's foe, Kentucky

By Lindsay CrosbyMay 24, 2022
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans during the Tiger Walk before the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Pre08
Football

Sports Illustrated predicts Auburn's opponents in new SEC scheduling

By Zac BlackerbyMay 24, 2022