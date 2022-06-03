Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler taken in latest Bleacher Report mock draft

Skip to main content
Bleacher Report has both former Auburn basketball stars going in the first round.

We are officially in the month of June, which means we are less than a month away from the NBA Draft. 

Two former Auburn basketball players, Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, both expect to hear their names called in the first round. 

Last season these two players led Auburn to a regular-season SEC Championship and a number two seed in the NCAA Tournament.

It was truly an exceptional year for Smith, Kessler, and the rest of the Auburn basketball program. 

Let's look at where Bleacher Report has Smith and Kessler being drafted. 

Jabari Smith First Overall to the Orlando Magic

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.

The Orlando Magic have been a very unsuccessful team over the last few seasons, but they have the young building blocks to turn it around. Being drafted by a team like the Magic would be a perfect situation for Smith to fall into. He would immediately be thrown into a starting role with many opportunities to put up big numbers. The Magic have a lot of depth at the guard and center position, but they don't have that many forwards. Adding a player like Smith to the roster would give the Magic a chance to become a playoff team a few years down the road. 

Walker Kessler 23rd Overall to the Brooklyn Nets

Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Uros Plavsic (33) moves the ball against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

If Kessler were to be drafted by the Brooklyn Nets, it would be a good landing spot for him. The two main centers on the roster are Andre Drummond and LaMarcus Eldridge, who are getting older. It would be great for Kessler to sit behind these two veteran players, learn the ins and outs of pro basketball, and then take over the position when their contracts are up. Kessler has a chance to develop into an all-star caliber player if he can find a jump shot. Having a couple of years to sit and learn behind some veterans will do Kessler lots of good. 

 What these two players did for the Auburn basketball program was enormous. Smith showed that Coach Pearl can take a great high school player and turn him into a potential number one pick in the NBA Draft. 

The state of the Auburn basketball team is in a really good place, thanks to Smith and Kessler. 

The NBA Draft will take place on June 23rd. This will be an exciting day for Smith, Kessler, and the Auburn community. 

Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
