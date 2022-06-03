Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler taken in latest Bleacher Report mock draft

We are officially in the month of June, which means we are less than a month away from the NBA Draft.

Two former Auburn basketball players, Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, both expect to hear their names called in the first round.

Last season these two players led Auburn to a regular-season SEC Championship and a number two seed in the NCAA Tournament.

It was truly an exceptional year for Smith, Kessler, and the rest of the Auburn basketball program.

Let's look at where Bleacher Report has Smith and Kessler being drafted.

Jabari Smith First Overall to the Orlando Magic © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK The Orlando Magic have been a very unsuccessful team over the last few seasons, but they have the young building blocks to turn it around. Being drafted by a team like the Magic would be a perfect situation for Smith to fall into. He would immediately be thrown into a starting role with many opportunities to put up big numbers. The Magic have a lot of depth at the guard and center position, but they don't have that many forwards. Adding a player like Smith to the roster would give the Magic a chance to become a playoff team a few years down the road. Walker Kessler 23rd Overall to the Brooklyn Nets © Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports If Kessler were to be drafted by the Brooklyn Nets, it would be a good landing spot for him. The two main centers on the roster are Andre Drummond and LaMarcus Eldridge, who are getting older. It would be great for Kessler to sit behind these two veteran players, learn the ins and outs of pro basketball, and then take over the position when their contracts are up. Kessler has a chance to develop into an all-star caliber player if he can find a jump shot. Having a couple of years to sit and learn behind some veterans will do Kessler lots of good.

What these two players did for the Auburn basketball program was enormous. Smith showed that Coach Pearl can take a great high school player and turn him into a potential number one pick in the NBA Draft.

The state of the Auburn basketball team is in a really good place, thanks to Smith and Kessler.

The NBA Draft will take place on June 23rd. This will be an exciting day for Smith, Kessler, and the Auburn community.