Skip to main content

How did former Auburn stars Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler fare in their first NBA preseason game?

Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler went crazy in their first NBA preseason game.

In their first NBA preseason game, both Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler had big games. 

Smith and the Houston Rockets beat the San Antonio Spurs 134 to 96. While Kessler and the Utah Jazz lost their opener to the Toronto Raptors 114 to 82. 

Let's look at how Smith and Kessler played in their debuts. 

Jabari Smith

Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) dunks the ball during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In his game against the Spurs, Smith played 24 minutes, scoring 21 points. He was eight for 15 from the field and five of eight from beyond the arc. He also added eight rebounds and two assists to his monster NBA debut. Smith looks like a pro out there making Kevin Durant-Esque step-back jump shots. Smith definitely made the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder wonder why they passed on him with his performance in this game. The people of Houston, Texas, are thrilled that Smith slipped down to the number three pick to become a Rocket. This game was a perfect way for Smith to start his professional career. 

Walker Kessler

Oct 2, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) shoots over Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the first quarter at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The best way to describe Kessler's night was efficient. He played 14 minutes, going five for seven from the field scoring 11 points. He also added four rebounds to his outing. Kessler looks to be the second center on the roster for the Jazz behind Lauri Markkanen, meaning he will get a good amount of playing time in his rookie season. Kessler has the making to be a great big man in the NBA thanks to his ability to score around the rim and shot-blocking. The Jazz got a steal receiving Kessler in a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) reacts after making a basket during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How did former Auburn stars Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler fare in their first NBA preseason game?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Eku Leota rushing the passer vs Penn State.
Football

Auburn EDGE Eku Leota likely out for the remainder of the season

By Jack Singley
Eku Leota vs Missouri.
Football

Week six Auburn football depth chart: Defensive rotation after huge loss

By Lance Dawe
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Georgia?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Bryan Harsin looks on during warmups vs Missouri.
Football

Paul Finebaum believes Bryan Harsin will be fired within the next two weeks

By Lance Dawe
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (2)
Podcasts

Podcast: Bryan Harsin survives after Auburn football falls to the LSU Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10261
Football

GALLERY: Photos from Auburn's 21-17 loss to LSU

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries for big yardage during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Football

Auburn ran the same play six times leading up to interception, according to LSU DB Greg Brooks Jr.

By Lance Dawe