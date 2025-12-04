Overton, Hall Spark Auburn to Win Over NC State in SEC-ACC Challenge

Following a Las Vegas showing in which the Auburn Tigers certainly learned a lot about themselves, the Tigers traveled back to Neville Arena on Wednesday to take on the NC State Wolfpack in the SEC-ACC Challenge. Auburn had a bit of a rough start but got things figured out on its way to an 83-73 win.

Despite a strong win for the Tigers, head coach Steven Pearl was far from happy with the team’s offensive production.

“Offensively, we got bailed out by two of our better players,” he said in his postgame interview. “Defensively, I’m proud of our effort.”

The two players in question, Kevin Overton and Keyshawn Hall, combined for 57 of the Tigers’ 83 points. Though 28 points and 10 rebounds would be a career day for many, it all seemed to be par for the course for the Hall, who’s already looking for how he’ll improve.

“Coming out, we probably underestimated them,” Hall said. “So, they came out and punched us in the mouth, and then we tried to turn it up a little bit. It’s just our passes and being loose with the ball. We just have to tighten up a little bit and just pick our pace up.”

How did he get this to go?!?😳 pic.twitter.com/lJMeiaFSlF — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) December 4, 2025

For Overton, who’d not scored more than 13 points in a game before Wednesday, a 29-point, nine-rebound game seemed a bit more new and exciting. 18 of his points came from beyond the arc, where he shot 6-for-9.

After the game, he was asked when he knew that particular game was going to be a career-high day for him.

"I think the second [three-pointer],” he said. “I made the one in the corner. I thought I airballed it, not going to lie. It went in, but then the second one was in a rhythm that felt good. After that, it was just trying to keep being aggressive through my misses.”

The Tigers’ biggest issue in this matchup was the number of turnovers, something Steven Pearl hammered home in his press conference.

“Our execution has to get better in order to beat the best teams on our schedule,” he said. “20 turnovers led to 22 points. As a team that averages 93, they scored 22. That’s 51 in the half-court.”

The Tigers, though shaky at first, took over down the stretch with near 60 percent shooting from the field and a staggering 54.5 percent from beyond the three-point stripe. Behind Overton's six makes on nine attempts, Hall followed closely behind with five on seven attempts.

Auburn was beaten in offensive rebounds, 8-5, but they dominated defensive boards by a margin of 35-22. NC State bested the Tigers in paint points with 28 points to Auburn’s 26, though the teams tied at five second-chance points.

Auburn shot a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe in the first half, but Tahaad Pettiford, Sebastian Williams-Adams and Filip Jovic all missed a single free throw in the second half as the Tigers finished an impressive 19-for-22.

Pearl’s Tigers (7-2) face another test on Saturday when they head to Arizona to take on the No. 2 Wildcats. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. CST with television coverage on ESPN.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI