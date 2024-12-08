Strong 3-Point Shooting Leads Auburn To Win Over Richmond
The No. 2 Auburn Tigers (8-1) earned a 98-54 win over Richmond (4-5). The dominant finish was spurred by an exceptional performance from beyond the arc. Auburn shot 43.3% from 3-point range in the win.
Despite star big man Johni Broome’s streak of double-doubles coming to an end after six games, Auburn got the job done in convincing fashion in its first game inside the friendly confines of Neville Arena since Nov. 18.
The Tigers bounced back from their first loss of the season that came against No. 9 Duke on the road on Wednesday night.
Similar to the second two of the three wins the Tigers picked up in the Maui Invitational, they never trailed in this game and their lead never dipped below 25 points in the second half.
Auburn’s freshman duo of Jahki Howard and Tahaad Pettiford shined once again. Howard accounted for 13 points, four rebounds and shot 5-9 from the field. Pettiford had 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, one block, one steal and shot 4-8 from 3-point range.
As has been the case in almost every game the Tigers have played so far this season, they controlled the glass. Auburn out-rebounded Richmond 49-31 overall, 15-10 on the offensive end, leading to a 22-12 advantage in second-chance points, and 34-21 on the defensive end.
Auburn also used its depth to its advantage. Despite each team having a similar number of players check into the game, 14 for Auburn and 11 for Richmond, the Tigers had 41 bench points to Richmond’s seven.
Taking care of the ball was another factor that played into Auburn’s success. The Tigers turned the ball over seven times to Richmond’s 15, leading to an 18-3 advantage for them in points off turnovers.
Auburn shot 47.8% from the field, 43.3% from 3-point range and 70.4% from the free-throw line. The Tigers were co-led in scoring by Pettiford and Miles Kelly with 15 points, two of six Tigers to score in double-figures, in rebounds by Chaney Johnson and Chad Baker-Mazara with six and in assists by Broome with six.
Richmond shot 27.1% from the field, 20% from 3-point range and 84.2% from the free-throw line. The Spiders were led in scoring by Mikkel Tyne with 16 points, in rebounds by Mike Walz with seven and in assists by Delonnie Hunt and Jonathan Beagle with three.
Auburn returns to action on Saturday, Dec. 14 to take on Ohio State at Holliday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Tip-off is set for 12:00 p.m. CT and ESPN2 will carry the television broadcast.