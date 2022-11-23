Takeaways from Auburn Basketball’s win vs. Bradley

Auburn traveled to Cancun, Mexico for a two game tournament. The Tigers got off to a hot start and never really looked back. You could even say that Auburn put on an offensive clinic. Team chemistry on the offensive end looked to be at a season high as perhaps the guys are starting to find some rhythm together. Auburn will play the winner of Northwestern and Liberty tomorrow night. Here are a few takeaways from tonights game

This team is capable of shooting well

Auburn lit up Bradley in the first half scoring 45 points while shooting 83% from the free throw line, 58% from the floor, and 46% from three. The Tigers got out and had fun in the sun down in Mexico. It felt like they were loose coming off the beach and water park. Shooting is about rhythm. You can believe these guys shoot better in practice, but shooting can be very mental. It is also contagious. Tiger fans need to hope this team finds momentum in the shooting department as the season progresses.

Wendell Green Jr. is becoming elite

Green Jr. is evolving before our eyes. It feels like he is a different player, and may be becoming top tier floor general. We saw the talent last year. Some fans get frustrated the way Coach Pearl let’s his point guards shoot out of their slumps and make mistakes. It’s like he keeps pushing and waiting. He invests and believes as trusts it will pay off. Coach Pearl was right about Greene Jr. He helped Jared Harper become a near super hero. He may have another one. Coach Pearl knows he has to have elite guard play to get far in March. Green Jr. may have bad moments and shots like Harper did, but he’s becoming a guy who can take us far.

This team is versatile

Who knows what this team will become. Tonight, Chance played shooting guard, Jaylin Williams played center, and Chris Moore played power forward. We have athletes. This is a real Bruce Pearl team. It has length, versatility, athleticism, and enormous potential. They are streaky and undisciplined at times, but when shots are falling this Auburn team can beat anyone.

Finally here are some highlights and Twitter reactions from the game