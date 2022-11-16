Skip to main content
Takeaways from Auburn Basketball's win vs Winthrop

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball's win vs Winthrop

The Tigers start the season 3-0 with a quality home win.

Auburn had a great night tonight against a consistent tournament team. Fans had to be pleased with the 14-4 start. The Tigers hit their first 4 shots, and Johni Broome had an outstanding night. Auburn Rebounded well, they hit shots, and played with energy. Bruce Pearl's team had a solid first half, but a better second as they ran Winthrop out of the gym. The final score was 89-65. Here are a few takeaways from tonights game. 

Hope

Auburn shot the ball well tonight. Tiger fans have been holding their breath so far this season. Everything has seemed in place for another potentially great Auburn team except for the shooting which has been atrocious. Auburn fans can exhale tonight. The Tigers shooting 40% from the 3 point line in the felt like an injection of hope and confidence into what this team can be and what they can achieve. Auburn looked like a tournament team tonight, and a good one. 

The newcomers SHINED

Let's count them out. Johni Broome had 18 points with 13 rebounds and 5 blocks. Wow. I guess Johni is finally healthy. Chance Westry debuted tonight and flashed his shooting stroke early with pull-up jumper. Chance can get his own shot and can be a key for our offense. Yohan Traore scored 11 points tonight and showed why he is the second highest rated recruit in school history. Our freshman are going to be stars. Tre Donaldson looked impressive out there. He impressed a lot of fans tonight with his athleticism and aggressiveness. He might could start at safety for our football team, and he both facilitated and scored well in tonights game. 

Finally here are some highlights and Twitter reactions from tonights game

Chance Westry in his Auburn basketball debut vs Winthrop.
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball's win vs Winthrop

By Jeremy Robuck
Chance Westry makes his Auburn basketball debut.
Basketball

WATCH: Chance Westry drops a dime to Dylan Cardwell

By Andrew Stefaniak
Zep Jasper hits a three to start the game vs Winthrop.
Basketball

WATCH: Zep Jasper drains a three for the Tiger's first points of the game

By Andrew Stefaniak
Johni Broome blocking a shot for Auburn basketball vs South Florida
Basketball

Johni Broome scores his 1,000th point

By Zac Blackerby
Chance Westry makes his Auburn basketball debut.
Basketball

LOOK: Auburn basketball, Chance Westry warms up vs Winthrop

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of a game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn in the NFL: Darius Slayton and Rudy Ford both have massive games

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nov 27, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers mascot celebrates during the third quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Betting odds released for Auburn vs Western Kentucky

By Andrew Stefaniak
Indiana Hoosiers running back Shaun Shivers (2) breaks a tackle in the fourth quarter of a college football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Ncaaf Indiana Hoosiers At Cincinnati Bearcats Sept 24 0381
Football

Tracking Auburn football's transfers in 2022: Week Eleven

By Lindsay Crosby