Auburn basketball alumni team WarReady wins opening game of TBT

WarReady wins opening game of the TBT basketball tournament.

Years ago, a basketball team made up of Auburn alumni called WarReady was created to participate in the TBT basketball tournament. 

The TBT is a tournament where the winning team takes home a one million dollar prize. 

The field is made up of former college players and sometimes even former NBA players. 

WarReady is going into their third tournament, wherein the first two, they were sent packing after a first-round loss. 

This year WarReady team is made up of some names that helped take Auburn to the Final Four in 2019, like Bryce Brown, Malik Dunbar, and Danjel Purifoy. The roster also includes some names that helped build the Auburn basketball program to where it is today. These guys are Mustapha Heron, TJ Dunans, and Quantez Robertson. 

Coming into their third tournament, they aimed to win their first game. They did that by defeating WoCo Showtime; a team made up of Wofford alumni. WarReady defeated WoCo Showtime by a score of 70-67. 

The way the ending of TBT goes is a lot of fun because they have a system they call an "Elam Ending." When the game is under the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter, the clock turns off, and the teams play to a target score. The target score is based on how many points the team leading has. In the case of WarReady's win, WoCo Showtime and War Ready were tied 62-62 when the Elam Ending took place. The target score was set at 70, meaning whichever team reaches that number first wins. 

Purifoy was the hero in this ball game, making a three-pointer to end the game and give WarReady their first win in franchise history.

This win puts WarReady one step closer to the coveted one million dollars. I'm sure the players and coaching staff are relieved to get the monkey off their back by getting the first win.

Feb 19, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Danjel Purifoy (3) shoots over Georgia Bulldogs guard Jordan Harris (2) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn basketball alumni team WarReady wins opening game of TBT

