WATCH: KD Johnson drains a three in Israel

KD Johnson hits one from deep in Israel.

KD Johnson made a three-pointer with a hand in his face against the Israel National team. 

Johnson did not leave his intensity back home when the team traveled to Israel. He is playing the hard-nosed basketball that all Auburn fans are used to watching Johnson play. 

Johnson has made some improvements to his jump shot that have helped him to make more three-point shots.

The Auburn basketball team is in a dog fight against the Israel National team, and Johnson and his teammates will try and pull off the win to head home 3-0 in their games in Israel.

Let's watch Johnson make a big three for the Tigers.

Follow all of our Auburn Basketball Israel trip coverage on Auburn Daily. Also, be sure to view our Live Blog for all three games. In game one of the trip to Israel, the Auburn Tigers defeated the Israeli U-20 National Team by a score of 117-56. In game two of the team's world tour of Israel, Auburn beat the Israel Select team by a score of 107-71. In game three, the Tigers will face their most daunting task against the Israeli National Team. This team is chalked full of NBA players making it the Tiger's toughest test in Israel. All games are on the SEC Network with Jay Bilas and Roxy Bernstein on the call.

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 18: Dylan Cardwell #44 and K.D. Johnson #0 of the Auburn Tigers react after Jabari Smith #10's dunk against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks during the second half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 18, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Basketball

