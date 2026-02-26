Bingham and Bub's Big Hits Give No. 5 Auburn Tigers Thrilling Walk-Off Win

AUBURN, Ala. – Trailing by a run with two outs in the ninth inning, No. 5 Auburn's Ethin Bingaman and Bub Terrell turned in back-to-back singles to tie the game and win it in walk-off fashion, defeating West Georgia, 4-3, Wednesday night at Plainsman Park.

After earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors Monday, Bingaman sent a 1-0 pitch to right field to score pinch runner Ty Thompson from second and tie the game. The freshman moved to second on a wild pitch before Terrell sent a 2-2 fastball to left to score him just ahead of the tag at the plate.

“Gabe (Gross) called a timeout, and he told me to just slow everything down and put a ball into play,” Terrell said. “We talk about pushing the ball forward and not letting the catcher call the last pitch or leave it up to the umpire, so we just wanted to put the ball into play and hopefully find the grass.”

After falling behind 3-1 on a solo home run in the top of the eighth, West Georgia’s second home run of the game, Auburn got back to within one on a two-out single off the War Eagle Wall in left field from Mason McCraine, scoring his brother Brandon McCraine from third.

From there, Ryan Hetzler (2-0) took over for Drew Whalen in the ninth inning and stranded a runner on third with a strikeout to set the stage for the late dramatics.

“This team is learning and growing, but I do not think we have it all figured out,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “We have a long way to go, but I just have to keep them growing and keep building a habit so that a month from now we can make better decisions and better choices. That is what I want our focus to be on. I do like the resilience when it is not going well and we keep pitching and playing defense the way we have. It was a good battle there at the end to pull it out.”

Andreas Alvarez made his second straight midweek start and held West Georgia (1-8) in check other than the two-out, two-run home run in the third inning.

Auburn (7-1) got one of the two runs back as Bristol Carter was hit by a pitch, stole a pair of bases and scored as the throw from the catcher to third clanked off the fielder’s glove into the outfield.

Alvarez responded from the home run to keep the Wolves scoreless in the next three frames before giving way to Whalen, who finished the sixth with a strikeout and bridged the gap to Hetzler with 2.1 innings in relief.

West Georgia threatened to add to its advantage with back-to-back singles to start the seventh, but McCraine fielded from second and threw to the plate for the first out of an eventual scoreless inning.

McCraine then started the eighth with a walk and ultimately scored on his brother’s hard-hit single to left to make it a 3-2 game prior to winning it with the aforementioned ninth.

Offensively, Chase Fralick led the way with three hits, while McCraine turned in his fourth straight multi-hit game and reached base three times. Bingaman collected a pair of hits for the second straight game.

The Tigers face a quick turnaround before hosting Nebraska (4-3) Friday through Sunday at Plainsman Park.