Bruce Pearl Thinks Auburn Is ‘Really Good Defensively or Really Bad Offensively’
Head coach Bruce Pearl is heading into his 11th season as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers and is preparing to guide the team on another run.
The Tigers are hunting for their fourth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament and will play one of their toughest schedules ever to get there.
With practice in full swing, Pearl is unsure of one thing: Auburn’s capability to put points on the board. The Tigers have been stronger defensively in practice so far.
“I think the offense is behind the defense,” Pearl said at his Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Classic this week. “I think that we're either really good defensively or we're really bad offensively, and I couldn't even tell you which one it is right now. I don't want to give our defense all that much credit, but the defense is ahead of the offense.
"Getting guys to understand that timing, execution and spacing is really important in what we do. There's a tendency to not pay such close attention to detail, especially when you expand your playbook to get ready to play. We've got a lot of tightening up to do.”
Four spots in Auburn’s starting lineup are up for grabs according to Pearl. Competition will ramp up with only a month until the season begins.
“It'd be great if we could see some consistency of performance,” Pearl said. “It's been a little bit like the Dow Jones, it's been a little bit up and down. And I've been trying to find who's going to start at point guard, two, three. The only position that I'd say where it's been established is most likely Johni Broome at five. We're at the beginning of October and there are four spots that are wide open.”
NIL has changed college athletics for everyone and Auburn basketball is no exception. Pearl knows how important it is to put together a roster and keep the program winning.
“I mean look, everybody wants to win,” Pearl said. “And, you know, right now it's a free market, and so therefore the 'haves' have an opportunity to do more with their rosters than the people that aren't quite as big. So that's been our great challenge, and particularly next year when I've got to replace 10 seniors.”
Forward Chaney Johnson is expected to be one of Auburn’s most improved players this season. He averaged 4.7 points-per-game last year after transferring from UAH. Pearl is high on Johnson heading into the season.
“You've got to continue to have his motor run and continue to be really, really physical and use his athleticism,” Pearl said. “He's extremely athletic. I've got to get him to use that athleticism and become more of a dominant offensive and defensive player. He's capable of it.”
Auburn officially opens the season against Vermont inside Neville Arena on Nov. 6. Game time and broadcast information are TBA.
