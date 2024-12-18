Chaney Johnson Break Out Leads Auburn to 100-59 Win Over Georgia State
The No. 2 Auburn Tigers earned a 100-59 win over Georgia State in its penultimate game before the holiday break
Chaney Johnson had A breakout performance, leading all scorers with 26 points and shot 12-of-14 from the field. Denver Jones put on a 3-point shooting show case, nailing 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. Auburn won its third game in a row in its second-to-last home game of non-conference play.
This 100-point night comes without Johni Broome for the majority of the game after he left due to a shoulder injury.
Georgia State (4-7) managed to hang with Auburn (10-1) throughout the first half, but an 11-0 run by Auburn helped them pull away for good. Georgia State’s Malachi Brown ended the run with a lay-up to trim Auburn’s lead to 18, but the Tigers’ lead did not dip below 16 for the rest of the game.
Auburn did not out-perform on the glass tonight, something that has not been a common theme this season. Both teams had 34 total rebounds, Georgia State controlled the glass on the offensive end 17-10, leading to a two-point advantage for them in second-chance points, and Auburn led 24-17 on the defensive end.
Auburn shot 57.4% from the field, 36% from 3-point range and 80.8% from the free-throw line. The Tigers were led in scoring and rebounds by Johnson who added eight boards in addition to his 26 points. Chad Baker-Mazara led the team in assists by six.
Georgia State shot 33.9% from the field, 18.2% from 3-point range and 65% from the free-throw line. The Panthers were co-led in scoring by Cesare Edwards and Nick McMullen with 15 points each. McMullen led the team in rebounds with 16 and co-led in assists with Brown, each having two.
Auburn returns to action on Saturday when it takes No. 16 Purdue at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. at 3:30 p.m. CT. ESPN will carry the television broadcast.