Demarcus Riddick Didn't Hold Back When Giving Thoughts on Alabama
Eleven games have come and gone for the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, meaning it is time for the Iron Bowl.
Records and playoff implications tend to go out the window when these teams meet up, that is once again expected to be the case this season. This is a rivalry that runs deep and there is a mutual amount of hatred and respect on both sides.
Auburn linebacker Demarcus Riddick is confident in Auburn’s chances to pull off the upset and believes the Tigers will get back on track in the series during his time with the program.
Let’s put it this way, he didn’t hold back in his thoughts when talking about going for the upset.
“They're really beatable,” Riddick said. “We've got something to fight for.' Going into this game I'm just going to be balls to the wall every time. Like I said, Bama is a big rival team. Every rival team I've never lost to, and I will not lose to Bama while I'm here.”
He didn’t stop there. He made sure his thoughts on individuals were made as well.
Alabama has a star in freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams, who is only 17 years old. Williams has recorded 804 receiving yards, placing him at No. 5 in the SEC, and eight touchdowns off 42 receptions.
Despite Williams having a remarkable freshman campaign, Riddick wasn’t going to give out any compliments on the wide receiver.
“Ryan Williams is Ryan Williams,” Riddick said. “Yeah, he's electric and this and that. But in my eyes, he ain't really nobody to me. Ryan Williams is himself, he ain't no big-time player to me.”
It’s a gutsy statement to make when your team is the underdog in the game. Williams is going to see this ahead of the game and will keep it in mind during the game.
Riddick didn’t stop there. After that, he gave his unfiltered thoughts on Quarterback Jaylen Milroe
To Riddick, he’s another player Auburn is capable of containing.
“It's going to be real important to this game,” Riddick said. “He is a good quarterback, he's fast. But he's not faster than me. He will not get out of that box this week. That's something that I'm going to have to work on all week at practice and something that some of the guys are going to have to help me with.”
Milroe struggled in Alabama’s upset loss to Oklahoma, throwing three interceptions.
Time will tell if Riddick successfully motivated his team for this matchup or if he provided Alabama with bulletin board material that will have it ready to play. It could potentially be both, leading to a heated duel between the two rivals.
Kickoff on Saturday is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and ABC will carry the television broadcast.