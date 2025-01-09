ESPN Reveals Auburn's Most Important Recruit for 2025
While much of the attention surrounding Auburn newcomers has focused on the transfer portal and the high-profile quarterbacks coming to the Plains, Hugh Freeze signed a top-10 high school recruiting class. Last year's freshman class made an immediate impact including Cam Coleman, Demarcus Riddick, and Malik Blocton among others.
ESPN chose defensive tackle Jourdin Crawford as the player they feel will help lead the program back to prominence. The 6-2, 325 pound Birmingham native was the No. 6 defensive tackle in the country according to ESPN.
"The Tigers had an obvious need on the defensive line and addressed it in the 2025 cycle with six signees. Among that group, Crawford appears the most ready to make an impact from the jump," wrote Eli Lederman on ESPN+.
"Four of Auburn's six most-used interior defensive linemen are out of eligibility. While the Tigers will return established defensive tackles in Malik Blocton and Quientrail Jamison-Travis and may turn to the portal, Crawford will represent another option at an important position in 2025."
Crawford opened eyes when he chose the Tigers over LSU and Alabama. Now, what does Crawford bring to the fold, now that national media envisions him as a centerpiece of the defensive line?
Athletic Profile
Crawford's relative shape, play style and overall demeanor resembles shorter, stout nose tackle types in many aspects. When you watch film or listen to critiques of his game, the exact same three words: for his size. While not overwhelmingly twitchy, Crawford moves laterally and vertically quite well for a player standing 6-2 and weighing in the 325-330 range.
Basically, the freshman possesses excellent leg strength and drive combined with leverage to change pad level to forklift under the pads of the opponents. Blockers will attempt to lock on and keep him at arm's length, but once Crawford gets that jump off the snap, with his power, that becomes an infinitely tougher job. While he did tally 38 sacks in high school, coaches will task the incoming freshman with stopping the run. Any pressure he gets on the quarterback will be gravy.
Expected Role
As mentioned, Crawford flashed potential as a pass rusher, and that still could happen on the Plains, but to what extent? Belief remains that the freshman could operate as a zero or one-technique on the interior, stopping the run during the first two downs and possibly departing the game in passing situations.
Now, while that may be true from the beginning, that doesn't mean he will pigeonholed or defined for his entire tenure at Auburn. If Crawford can show the explosion to succeed in passing situations, he will see the field on more than just early downs. Moreover, if he can get loose when teams inevitably double Keldric Faulk, that would certainly help going forward.
Overview
Very few times you will see a highly-touted nose tackle grab national attention. Normally, those plaudits stay reserved for edge rushers and three-techniques that get into the backfield that changes the landscape of outcomes. Now, the spotlight shines on a player that could elevate Faulk. By thriving off double teams,
Jourdin Crawford will benefit from the opportunity to play early and find success for Auburn.