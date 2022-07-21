2022 SEC Media Days: Live Updates, Bryan Harsin, Texas A&M, Tennessee

Coach Harsin addressed the offseason drama right off the bat of SEC Media Days and asked for no more questions on the subject.

Coach Harsin gave a shoutout to the Auburn baseball team for their fantastic season.

Harsin believes that self-evaluation is a massive part of everyday life and coaching.

Harsin said his biggest takeaway from last year was bringing in coaches and players that understand his vision.

Harsin enjoys building cars. It was something he did growing up.

Coach Harsin talked about how much he has enjoyed recording his podcast and getting to know his coaches even more.

Coach Harsin says his message to recruits is "watch." He believes that what the team will produce on the field this year will help in recruiting.

Coach Harsin says Auburn is all about development. They want to get recruits on campus and turn them into great football players and better men.

Harsin thinks WR Coach Ike Hilliard will immediately impact this football team. With his knowledge of football, Harsin has this to say about Hilliard, "he is second to none."

Harsin thinks that Calzada is a brilliant player. He also said that Calzada will be full go for the start of the season.

Harsin made a slick comment, perhaps foreshadowing multiple quarterbacks playing.

Harsin is excited about the team's first five games are all at Jordan-Hare.

Coach Harsin said Jordan-Hare is "the best atmosphere in college football."