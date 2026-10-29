3 Storylines Entering Auburn's Matchup With No. 12 Ole Miss

The Auburn Tigers finish up their gauntlet of October with one more ranked opponent, but its one who made the College Football Playoff semifinals a season ago: No. 12 Ole Miss.

Head coach Alex Golesh’s group has already done it before on the road, taking down No. 1 Georgia two weeks ago to get the biggest win of his tenure so far. Now, he will look to do so against a Rebel team that is also coming off a loss.

Here are three storylines to keep an eye on as the game progresses in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday afternoon.

Stoppable Force vs. Movable Object?

Auburn’s highs and lows on the football field come from whether the team can truly run the ball or not in a game. In the win over the Bulldogs, the Tigers ran for 192 rushing yards en route to their standout victory. Last weekend, in their loss to LSU, Auburn could only find 67 ground yards at home.

However, the matchup sees Golesh potentially having the capability to do so again this weekend.

Ole Miss is last in the SEC in rushing yards allowed, giving up above 161 yards per game so far this season. In the Rebels’ last game, a loss to Texas in Austin, they allowed 222 rushing yards, leading to the loss.

That will be the focus for Auburn, having similar numbers to that. However, the Tigers will have to have that balanced attack that they were able to bring to Athens two weeks ago.

The Trinidad Effect

Of course, the most important player on the field for defensive coordinator DJ Durkin this weekend will be the Ole Miss quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, changing games with his arm over the last two seasons.

Chambliss leads the SEC in passing yards per game with a 275.1 average, also having the scrambling ability to extend plays to stretch out opposing defenses. For Auburn, the goal will be to keep him in the pocket and limit the amount of time he has to unleash the deep ball.

However, turnovers have been an issue for the former Division II transfer this season. Chambliss has thrown the most interceptions in SEC play this season with six, including three in the loss to the Longhorns last weekend.

Auburn, which was unable to record a turnover against LSU last weekend, has the capability to force takeaways on opposing offenses all year. If the Tigers can do that with the Ole Miss star, it levels the playing field.

Byrum Brown vs. Sacks

Heading into this week, Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown leads the nation in sacks, with 29 sacks in seven games so far this season. Now, he faces an Ole Miss front that has recorded only 13 sacks all season.

So, what gives?

Rebels head coach Pete Golding has made it a mission to limit the rushing ability of Brown, who has already changed games already this season with his ground game for the Tigers. However, Auburn’s offensive line hasn’t been at its best this season, but if the trenches can hold off Ole Miss early on, and the offense can get some points on the board, perhaps it puts the Rebels on upset watch on Halloween.

Golesh will look to have his group ready for that challenge, following the difficult loss to LSU at home this past weekend.

Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. Central time from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

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