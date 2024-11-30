Key Alabama Players to Watch in Auburn Tigers Matchup
The Auburn Tigers head to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl.
Auburn has momentum coming into this game with an upset win over Texas A&M and is playing for bowl eligibility. Alabama has the hate of the rivalry as motivation as it looks to pick up its fifth win in a row over Auburn.
If Auburn wants to utilize this momentum and take down their top rival, they'll need to beat some key players.
Let's look at the Alabama players that Auburn needs to keep an eye on this Saturday if they want to come out with that coveted sixth win.
Offense
Jalen Milroe, Quarterback
Milroe, a 6-foot-2 redshirt junior, is 171-of-263 for 2,396 yards and 17 touchdowns through the air this season. Additionally, Milroe has picked up 615 yards and 17 touchdowns off 135 carries. Auburn has seen Milroe’s abilities up close previously and knows the danger of giving him time to throw.
Ryan Williams, Wide Receiver
Williams, a 6-foot true freshman who is only 17 years old, has been Alabama’s leading receiver as well as one of the SEC’s best this season. Williams has caught 42 passes for 804 yards and eight touchdowns. Williams has given the SEC’s best defenses all they could handle this season.
Defense
Jihaad Campbell, Linebacker
Campbell, a 6-foot-3 junior, has been a difference-maker on Alabama’s defense this season. Campbell leads the Crimson Tide in tackles with 99 and in sacks with five. Additionally, Campbell has two pass deflections, one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Malachi Moore, Defensive Back
Moore, a 6-foot graduate, has been an impactful member of Alabama’s secondary since arriving in Tuscaloosa in 2020. Moore has recorded 66 tackles, one sack, five pass deflections, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Moore can make things difficult for an opposing offense and Auburn needs to avoid making that easier for him by committing excessive errors.
Bray Hubbard, Defensive Back
Hubbard, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, tends to hide behind Moore and other defensive stars but has the ability to make an impact. Hubbard has made 44 tackles, two pass deflections, two interceptions and one forced fumble.
Kick off is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and ABC will carry the television broadcast.