Alabama's Defense is Vulnerable to Auburn's Strength
"Familiarity breeds contempt"- Aesop, 550 BC
Let's set the obvious aside. The Auburn offense and Alabama defense do not like each other. Now, with that said, time to delve inside the Alabama defense. The Crimson Tide ranks No. 28 nationally in total defense.
That figure takes into consideration passing/rushing yards combined. While concerning, aspects of the Alabama defense actually play into Auburn's favor, and should help them on Saturday afternoon.
The Big Play
In order to defeat Alabama or any other defense, you must generate big plays. In what feels like a relatively close game, Auburn needs to metaphorically punch Alabama square in the mouth. Whether a long pass or run, the Tigers offense must make the Tide feel their presence.
Bryant-Denny will be an electrically-hostile atmosphere for the men from The Plains. Hugh Freeze discussed the necessity of the big play during media availability.
"Usually, the biggest ones need to be called against the right coverages at the right time, without pressure," said Freeze. "All those are, sometimes, a guessing game, but I think we do have a knack for having good designs for some.
"We will need those to go multiple drives. You are not going to drive the football 75 yards every time without some explosive plays. That will be a big part of winning in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.”
The Flaw in Broad Daylight
For as formidable as the pass defense, the run defense looks rather shaky. Ranking 63rd nationally, the Tide will bend to a potent rushing attack. Five times during the season opponents run all over the defense for more than 150 yards, including a whopping 257 from Oklahoma last week.
This incarnation of the Crimson Tide front seven lacks the brutes along the defensive line to smother ball carriers. Jonathan Allen and Quinnen Williams won't walk through the door on Saturday. A glaring weakness will see a team desperate to compensate.
Meanwhile, Jarquez Hunter will feast, or at least he should. With holes available, he can pick his spot, or cut back and make his own. In his last Iron Bowl, Hunter will want to take advantage of his ability to cut and get north/south in a hurry.
Take A Chance
As mentioned, Alabama struggles against the run but excels against the pass. They're 17th in the country in passing yards allowed at 181.2. They're No. 11 in the country with 14 interceptions. This falls completely on the shoulders of the secondary. Seven deep in the secondary allows the Tide to attack offenses, regardless of route, down or distance.
The Bama will look for Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne to make a mistake. Thorne threw six interceptions in Auburn's first-four games, but has thrown only two in the last six. That doesn't mean Auburn should put the game in Thorne's hands. Rather, Hunter should be the focus of the game plan.
Hunter's running ability will force the secondary to creep up. A solid play action and vertical pass will bring success. Trust in the receivers’ ability after you trust in the safeties' inability to not bite on a solid fake.
Bottom Line
Without monsters upfront, Auburn needs to freely run the ball with aggression. This will wear down a unit that's displayed a lack of quality run support. Two dozen or more carries for the rushing attack brings defensive fatigue.
Furthermore, without a strong pass rush, Auburn needs to roll the dice and gamble against a stout secondary. Left on several islands, bolstered by the ground attack, Auburn's offense stands on equal footing with the Alabama defense.