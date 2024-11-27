Bama's Kalen DeBoer Praises Cam Coleman while Auburn WR Touts 'Revenge Tour'
Of course, it's always a lot easier to play cards with the house money, but Cam Coleman and the Auburn Tigers certainly aren't running scared ahead of the Iron Bowl against No. 13 Alabama this weekend.
Coleman has provided the listing Crimson Tide program with plenty fuel to throw on their competitive fires, but the precocious young pass catcher doesn't seem to care.
"Really a revenge tour," Coleman declared this week, "We're going in their place and we're really just going to go into their crib and just take over and have fun while we're doing it.
"This is going to be some of the last memories we make with each other so let's go make it a memorable game."
It took four gulps of Dutch courage in overtime against Texas A&M to finally unearth the kind of essential backbone, a stoic structure whereby entire programs can grow tall and ultimately flourish.
Some could argue that it's about time Auburn got geared up for a fight, and unquestionably they have little to lose, especially with confidence riding as high as it currently is.
On the flip side, Alabama are at a low ebb after losing to Oklahoma and slipping to 8-3. It's even plausible that they've lost the bullish mojo exhibited over past years.
Blood might indeed be in the water, and it's Bama head coach Kalen DeBoer who's now bearing the brunt of toxic criticism which is coming from all-sides.
Coleman's full-on approach to rattle the Tigers' newly discovered saber is undoubtedly a risky strategy, especially because it's been counter-acted by DeBoer being entirely complementary and respectful toward Coleman.
"He's extremely impressive," DeBoer said of Coleman this week. "He's made a lot of plays for them this year. And yeah, I mean, you've gotta not just focus on him, you've gotta focus on the other guys that have had big games."
While it's far too early to claim that there is a swing toward Auburn from Bama, but how Coleman and some of the Tigers other young talent perform this weekend should provide a real barometer toward future success.
Finding their feet against the Aggies has been a huge shot in the arm for the AU program ahead of the Iron Bowl, but was it simply a timely haymaker and nothing more?
On a further cautionary note, Bama are a wounded animal who'll be playing for keeps - pride is still a powerful motivation even if the season goals may have gone by the wayside.
When the rubber meets the road, Coleman has made some real noise, so now it's time to back it all up on Saturday.