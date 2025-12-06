Alex Golesh's History Could Show What's to Come for Auburn QB Deuce Knight

New Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh should have one pressing thought on his mind: keeping Deuce Knight on the Plains for a couple of years.

Knight should remind Golesh of a player he developed at South Florida, Byrum Brown. Both quarterbacks are dual threats who can take over games and drive defenses crazy.

While Brown is right-handed and Knight brings his own unique style, the key similarity is their disruptive playmaking. Golesh already holds the blueprint—having developed Brown successfully, he can elevate Knight further by surrounding him with better talent.

Limited Participation

Brown, a three-star prospect from Rolesville (N.C.), was brought in by Golesh's predecessor, Jeff Scott. Scott’s tenure was abysmal, marred by poor playcalling and development.

Knight, also recruited by a coach who was later fired, played in just four games, keeping his redshirt intact. More importantly, he got enough taste of college play and reps to adjust to game speed and start shaping his on-field identity.

Brown started two high-scoring games (both losses), throwing for 380 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. Meanwhile, Knight recorded six touchdowns in a breakout performance against Mercer showcasing his skill set.

Fast Feet

While both Brown and Knight are agile runners, their styles differ. Brown runs with a physical, fullback-like approach, often seeking to steamroll defenders and rarely avoiding contact unless forced out of bounds. In contrast, Knight accelerates smoothly and glides past tacklers, especially in open space.

First Career Touchdown 9️⃣🔥@DeuceKnight takes it 75 yards to the house!



📺 SECNetwork+ pic.twitter.com/edbDBd2VVL — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 22, 2025

Golesh recognized Brown's physical running and did not try to change it, aside from advising caution about unnecessary collisions. With Knight, Golesh gets a similarly dangerous runner, but one who relies more on speed and elusiveness.

Keeping Defenses Honest

The Mercer tape shows Knight running, but can he win with his arm? When Brown joined USF, he wasn’t developed as a passer and was thrown on the field with little guidance. Knight played for an offensive guru, but it took that coach’s firing for Knight to see action.

Brown's passing mechanics were a challenge; he used to over-rotate his shoulder, causing throws to sail, but Golesh improved his technique, making him more effective as a passer. Knight, by comparison, already displays a tighter, quicker release that leads to better accuracy.

If Knight remains at Auburn, Golesh can spend the entire offseason refining this foundation to make him even more effective.

Overview

Golesh can use Knight, who on paper is a more advanced dual threat than Brown, as a passer to bring a more nuanced approach. Instead of relying on one read and run, Golesh can develop Knight’s patience and presence in the pocket, using all his skills for the program's benefit.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI