Auburn Awaits Impacting Playoff Implications Down the Stretch
Heading into their final two games of the season, the Auburn Tigers have their back against the wall when it comes to bowl eligibility.
Auburn, sitting at 4-6 with one win in SEC play, will obviously not be part of the College Football Playoff this season, but that does not mean the Tigers are unable to impact it.
Both of Auburn’s final games are against teams with high playoff hopes, the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze believes his team will use this opportunity to impact highly-rated teams' seasons as additional motivation as the Tigers face long odds of winning out.
“It’s something to think about,” Freeze said. “We certainly won’t be a part of the playoffs this year, which is disappointing, but we have a chance to impact it. So that should mean even more motivation.”
This motivation could spill over into Auburn’s preparation to take on Alabama as well, but Freeze does not think his squad will need any help getting up for that game.
“If you need any extra motivation in the Iron Bowl, you probably aren’t ready for it,” Freeze said. “That game has enough within it that I don’t think talking about playoffs or not playoffs really has a big impact. That’s my initial thought. Our kids should be ready to play in that game every single year no matter what’s going on.”
The Tigers will have to hit the road for the Iron Bowl, but they get Texas A&M at home under the lights. Despite Auburn’s record in recent years not reflecting it, Jordan-Hare Stadium has a reputation as one of college football’s most hostile environments. The Tigers’ fans could make the difference on Saturday.
“Night games in Jordan-Hare are always fun,” Freeze said. “Our people enjoy it and if we can find a way to get thing to the fourth quarter with a chance to win it, our fans will make a difference. I believe that with all my heart. It’ll be a fun opportunity.”
Kick-off for Auburn’s matchup with Texas A&M is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. SEC Network will have the television broadcast.