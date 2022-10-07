Auburn Daily Roundtable: Deep South's Oldest Rivalry Edition

Zac Blackerby: I understand why it's the line but I have Auburn covering the 29.5-point spread listed by most books. It's a ton of points for a rivalry game and with the way Auburn's defense could match up with Georgia's offense, I think it slows Georgia down for a decent chunk of the game.

Lance Dawe: Yes. The offense has no identity, the defense is lackluster in several spots, and despite the confusing 26-22 win over Missouri last week, Georgia still matches up extremely well at the skill position spots in my opinion.

Jeremy Robuck: I think so. Yes, Georgia struggled against Missouri last week, but they have beaten Auburn thoroughly in the last few meetings in Athens. This is Ashford’s first road start. I think 4 is about right.

Lindsay Crosby: I honestly don't think Auburn would normally cover a 4-td spread - the only reason I even hesitate is that Ashford hit some deep passes/chunk plays last week. However, with Brandon Council giving UGA bulletin board material, Auburn's not covering.

Jack Singley: Yes, there is no evidence that Auburn's offense will be able to put up a respectable amount of points against the Georgia defense. The defense will also lack a key edge rusher and will have to deal with the best OL they’ve faced all season.