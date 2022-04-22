Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: NFL Draft Edition

This time next week, we will know how the first round of the NFL Draft shaped out. This year may be one of the toughest drafts to predict, and there are so many other questions that need answering. The Auburn Daily staff breaks down some questions regarding the draft and some of Auburn's standouts in this year's o

This week, the staff is joined by Chase Holden of Infinite Auburn.

Who will the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft be?

Chase Holden: Travon Walker (UGA)

Zac Blackerby: Aidan Hutchinson

Lindsay Crosby: It's an interesting decision for Jacksonville - after resetting the wide receiver market with a Christian Kirk mega-deal, giving four years and $72 Million to a receiver that had never reached 80 receptions, 1000 yards, or 10 touchdowns in a season - this team still has lots of holes for new head coach Doug Pederson to fill. I see them going Edge with the first pick, and given the lack of talent on this roster, see the high floor of Michigan Edge Aidan Hutchinson as the pick over the higher ceiling but lower floor of Oregon Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux. Hutchinson may not be at the same level athletically as other 1-1 choices, he instantly raises the level of competency of the Jaguars front seven and has the power, quickness, and quick hands to translate well to the NFL game.

Lance Dawe: Aidan Hutchinson, defensive lineman from Michigan. I think the Jags will look at him and Trayvon Walker as potential additions, but Hutchinson will be the first off the board

Gray Oldenburg: Aiden Hutchinson, The EDGE from Michigan absolutely dominated the back half of the season for the Wolverines and has been super impressive in the combine and fits exactly what Jacksonville needs.

Andrew Stefaniak: Aidan Hutchinson. He’s to good to not go first overall. He’s going to be the next J.J Watt.

Trey Lee: Aidan Hutchinson. After the Jaguars went after multiple offensive linemen in free agency, they will look to pair the Michigan pass rusher up with their star in Josh Allen.

What is the highest you see Roger McCreary going in the 2022 NFL Draft?

CH: Round 2: high 30s to low 40s (37th)

ZB: As a Pats fan, I’d love seeing him at 23 overall.

LC: Roger McCreary, at one time seen as a Top 3 cornerback in college football entering the draft, has seemingly fallen as of late once we get to the combine and mock drafters have time to obsess over hand size, wingspan, and tenth of a second differences in shuttle drills. McCreary has the inside/outside versatility and competitive mentality to challenge for a starting role as a rookie in the NFL, and I see his highest possible selection as late in the 1st round, at #21 to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Zac Blackerby will buy the jersey immediately.

LD: I could see him going to the Patriots late in the first round. They're in need of a cornerback, and McCreary could fit well into their system.

GO: Late first early second round is the highest I see. I think he's one of the top corners in the draft but also one of the most underrated players in the draft but all it takes is one team to fall in love to what he brings to the table.

AS: The highest I see McCreary going is the tail end of the first round. He’s a great player but the NFL scouts seem to be down on him. I believe he will have a great NFL career.

TL: I can see him coming off the board in the late first round. Corners will start flying off the board and McCreary has a lot of upside. Don't be surprised if someone like Kansas City takes a chance on McCreary with one of their two picks at the back half of the draft.

CH: Eku Leota

ZB: Colby Wooden. I think the NFL is going to love his ability to rush the passer from the defensive interior.

LC: The obvious answer is Tank Bigsby, right? The junior is a powerful runner with good field vision and (should be) considered a passing threat out of the backfield after this season. I see his ceiling as a late-first round pick in 2023 - He's a first-round talent, but so many franchises don't want to commit a first round pick on a position as fungible as running back.

LD: Nehemiah Pritchett, Owen Pappoe, or Kilian Zeirer could be potential third or fourth round picks. To be honest, Auburn doesn't have a lot of NFL talent on paper.

GO: The easy answer is Tank Bigsby, but due to RBs not going super high in the draft outside of athletic freaks, I think if Owen Pappoe stays healthy and shows he can cover slot receivers, an NFL team can fall in love with his ability and mindset and take him early.

AS: I believe it’s gotta be Tank Bigsby. He is a great natural running back that has been stuck behind a awful offensive line his first two seasons at Auburn. Hopefully he has a great year this year and can climb to first-round pick consideration.

TL: The easy answer here is Tank Bigsby or Owen Pappoe, but I will go Derick Hall. If Derick Hall has another productive season in his final year on the Plains, I could see scouts falling in love with Hall's athleticism and ability.

What the most likely trap game on Auburn’s schedule?

CH: Arkansas

ZB: Arkansas. Is that a trap game?

LC: Missouri, which is going to be an unpopular answer. Sandwiched between an "Orange-Out" of Jordan Hare for the Penn State visit and a looming date with LSU, Missouri is bringing back a 1600-yd rusher in Tyler Badie and combining him with a Top-15 recruiting class, including 5-star WR Luther Burden. Add in the transfer portal, a regression to the mean of the rushing defense, and a new quarterback, and there's enough talent on the roster to be dangerous. If Auburn loses a key player early and/or has instability and rotation at the QB spot, Mizzou can give Auburn a run for their money on homecoming.

LD: Arkansas. If the Razorbacks struggle with their daunting schedule, they could come into Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 28th under .500 despite still being a good team. I could see world where Auburn plays them at 11 a.m. on SEC Network and Arkansas' offense comes out the gates swinging and Auburn can't recover.

GO: Mississippi State on November 5th in week 10 could be dangerous, coming off a loss to state and an embarrassing one nonetheless the year before, and in between the home games of Arkansas and Texas A&M, watch out for going to Starkville

AS: I believe it’s gotta be Western Kentucky. They are a really good football team and that game is sandwiched between the Texas A&M and the Alabama games. I believe the Hilltoppers will test Auburn more than people expect.

TL: Missouri. It's in the exact spot that Georgia State was in last year. Auburn's eyes will be on LSU, Georgia, and its other SEC opponents when the Tigers come to town. If Auburn sleepwalks into this game, Eli Drinkwitz may play spoiler in Auburn's first SEC game of the year.

Start, Bench, Cut: Carlton Davis, Noah Igbinoghene, Roger McCreary

CH: Start Davis; Bench Roger; Cut Noah

ZB: Start Carlton Davis, bench Noah Igbinoghene, cut Roger McCreary

LC: Start Carlton Davis, bench Noah Igbinoghene, cut Roger McCreary. I heard McCreary's "lacking ideal length" anyway, according to every mock drafter on the internet.

LD: Start Carlton Davis, bench Roger McCreary, cut Noah Igbinoghene. I don't trust Igbinoghene as a corner over Davis or McCreary.

GO: Start Davis, Bench Rodger, Cut Noah... Davis is a proven NFL corner and former super bowl winning defensive back. I give Rodger the edge here due to the fact he has more to prove than Noah in my opinion. Noah has a chance to really prove me wrong this year but for now I'll give the edge to Rodger.

AS: Start Carlton Davis, Bench Roger McCreary, Cut Noah Igbinoghene. David is a no brainer he was great at Auburn and won a super bowl. I have McCreary in the bench spot because I believe he will have a better NFL career than Igbinoghene. Igbinoghene had a great career at Auburn it just had not turned into success in the NFL yet.

TL: Start: Roger McCreary

Bench: Noah Igbinoghene

Cut: Carlton Davis

McCreary had an amazing season this past year that turned a lot of heads on the Plains. Iggy's versatility gives him the nod over Davis in my list.

Who is your Winner of the Week?

CH: Frank Thomas (statue at Plainsman Park)

ZB: Let's go with Keegan Thompson. He had a great outing with the Cubs this week.

LC: Suni Lee - 2022 NCAA balance beam champion, 2022 NCAA all-around silver medalist, All-American at all four aspects of the rotation (both regular season and postseason), and one of four nominees for the Honda Sport Award for Gymnastics, which I think is the Heisman of flippy stuff?

LD: Bryson Ware for his incredible throw to get the final out against Mississippi State! It was a perfect throw and a great play to salvage the series.

GO: SUNI LEE! NCAA champ and brought this Auburn gym. team to the final four if Derrian can stay and Suni stays and you get all the talent back on that team, We might wanna talk about another huge and deep run next year from Graba's tigers.

AS: Suni Lee. She is awesome and won an Individual National Championship. We are blessed to be able to watch her perform.

TL: Auburn Gymnastics with their first Final Four appearance in program history.