Auburn Defense Prepares for Dynamic Vanderbilt Team, Pavia Rematch
After spending the entire month of October on the road, the Auburn Tigers return home to the friendly confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium this week.
Auburn hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-3, 2-2 SEC), a team it beat 31-15 on the road last season.
Vanderbilt, however, brings a new look to the table this season. They’ve proven to be a much tougher opponent, upsetting Alabama and taking Texas down to the wire.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze compared Vanderbilt to Navy, who has spent time in the AP Top 25 this season along with the Commodores, because of the way it holds on to the ball for extended periods of time to control time of possession.
Reigning SEC defensive lineman of the week Keldric Faulk, a recognition he earned after a dominant, two-sack outing against Kentucky, understands how much Vanderbilt brings to the table offensively.
“They come in a lot of different formations,” Faulk said. “A lot of the stuff we see every week, but they do a lot of read-option plays that we haven’t seen all year. It’s gonna take a lot of eye discipline and fundamental, sound ball to beat them.”
Auburn will have a chance to for a rematch with Diego Pavia, the quarterback who led New Mexico State to a 31-10 upset win over the Tigers inside Jordan-Hare Stadium last season. Pavia joined Vanderbilt via the transfer portal during the offseason, adding another motivational element to this game for Auburn.
Pavia went 19-of-28 through the air for 201 yards and three touchdowns in that game, one of three performances in which he had three passing touchdowns last season.
So far this season, he’s completing 64.5% of his passes and has 1,534 yards and 13 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
Auburn welcomes the opportunity for a rematch.
“I’m happy we get to play him (Pavia) again,” Faulk said. “We did not play our best ball against him last year. He’s a great player, he is the face of that offense - face of that team. He’s what makes that offense do what it does, he’s going to be a great challenge for us this week.”