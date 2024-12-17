REPORT: Auburn Defensive Assistant Departs for DC Position
Auburn linebackers/defensive edge coach Josh Aldridge has stepped away from the program, he confirmed via a post on Twitter/X.
Aldridge is expected to be hired as East Carolina’s defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported.
“You trusted me with your futures and you positively impacted mine,” Aldridge said. “My next opportunity is because of YOU and your hard work.”
Under Aldridge’s leadership, Auburn’s edge unit became one of the team’s most consistent defensive units. Sophomore Keldric Faulk ended the season with 45 tackles, seven sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup. Jalen McLeod, Zykevious Walker and Amaris Williams also had productive seasons at the position in 2024.
An official announcement of Aldridge’s hiring has not yet been made by East Carolina, but it is expected to come soon.
Aldridge arrived at Auburn with head coach Hugh Freeze after spending four seasons together at Liberty. Aldridge coached linebackers at Liberty from 2019-21 and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2022 and was nominated for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach. Aldridge served as Liberty’s interim head coach in its 21-19 loss to Toledo in the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl, three days before he officially joined Freeze’s staff at Auburn.
Aldridge attended Harding University where he played linebacker. Aldridge’s coaching career began in 2013 when he served as a graduate assistant at Lindenwood and the defensive line coach at Ouachita Baptist. He spent the next four seasons as West Georgia’s defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.
Aldridge spent the 2018 season as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Lenoir-Rhyne. The Bears went 12-2 that season and Aldridge’s defense held opponents to 20.2 points per game. Aldridge’s next stop was joining Freeze’s staff at Liberty.