Big Game Boomer believes Auburn will have one of the quietest stadiums in college football this weekend

As all Auburn fans know, the Plains is a special place full of some of the best traditions in college football.

Whether it be the eagle flying through Jordan-Hare Stadium or rolling the trees at Toomer's Corner after a huge Auburn win.

The football program is not in a great place right now, and the team has not been playing well, but there is one thing you can always count on, the fans are going to be there to support our players.

Big Game Boomer released their list of the top 15 loudest and quietest stadiums for week nine, and Jordan-Hare was on the list to be one of the quietest stadiums.

This just won't be the case. Jordan-Hare will be one of the loudest stadiums in college football this weekend, just like it is every weekend.

Auburn fans are not fair-weather fans. They love their players, teams, and school, no matter how good or bad the team is in any given year.

Auburn plays about seven home games every year. These are the most highly anticipated weekends of the year on the Plains. Everyone gets to tailgate, visit with friends and family, and watch college football as they prepare to cheer the Tigers to victory.

It will take a lot more than a rough year on the gridiron and some coaching troubles to get Auburn fans not to show up loud and proud for their team.

