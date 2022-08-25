Predicting Auburn football's depth chart vs Mercer

Auburn is wrapping up fall camp and will be releasing a depth chart shortly here in the next couple of days.

Will we have to wait until then to find out who the starting quarterback is? Who knows. As of right now it feels like the coaching staff has a good idea of not just the QB position, but the two-deep at every position. They just haven't released it.

Here is our prediction for Auburn's depth chart for the offense, defense, and special teams.

OFFENSE

Quarterback Eric Starling TJ Finley (6-7, 250, Jr.) Robby Ashford (6-3, 212, RFr.) Zach Calzada (6-4, 208, So.) Holden Geriner (6-3, 212, Fr.) Finley looks like the best bet to win the starting job for the Tigers as of right now. Ashford may see the field in certain packages, but probably not against Mercer. Running Back Michael Chang/Getty Images Tank Bigsby (6-0, 213, Jr.) Jarquez Hunter (5-10, 202, So.) Damari Alston (5-9, 209, Fr.) Sean Jackson (5-9, 230, RFr.) Wide Receiver (Y) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Shedrick Jackson (6-2, 202, Sr.) Camden Brown (6-3, 202, Fr.) Ze'Vian Capers (6-4, 192, Jr.) Shed will lead, but expect freshman Camden Brown to get involved in the offense. Wide Receiver (Z) Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Koy Moore (6-1, 192, So.) Malcolm Johnson Jr. (6-1. 195, Jr.) Landen King (6-5, 220, So.) Based on what we have heard, Moore has taken over as the starter at the Z, but expect Johnson to get his touches as well. Wide Receiver (H) Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Tar'Varish Dawson Jr. (5-10, 161, RFr.) Ja'Varriush Johnson (5-10, 160, Jr.) "Chick" Dawson has had a really good camp thus far. Ja'Varrius Johnson will find his way onto the field not just as a slot receiver, but also in the return game. Tight End (AP Photo/Butch Dill) John Samuel Shenker (6-4, 250, Sr.) Tyler Fromm (6-5, 243, Jr.) Luke Deal (6-5, 257, Jr.) This is arguably Auburn's deepest unit on the team outside of defensive line. Shenker, who set Auburn records last season, will be expected to have a bigger role in the passing game this year. Right Tackle Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Austin Troxell (6-7, 309, Sr.) Colby Smith (6-8, 324, RFr.) Alec Jackson (6-5, 321 Sr.) Troxell has had an excellent camp according to reports. Smith will back him up. Right Guard Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Keiondre Jones (6-4, 340 Jr.) Jalil Irvin (6-4, 313, Sr.) Jeremiah Wright (6-5, 335, Jr.) Jones will start, and Irvin will back him up. Wright will step in if there is injury. Center Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Tate Johnson (6-4, 285, Jr.) Avery Jernigan (6-4, 310, So.) Johnson has gotten most of the reps in Nick Brahms' absence. Left Guard Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Kam Stutts (6-5, 339, Sr.) Brandon Council (6-4, 328, Sr.) Don't be surprised if Council finds a way onto the field at a spot outside of left guard. Left Tackle Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Kilian Zeirer (6-7, 312, Sr.) Brenden Coffey (6-7, 293, Sr.) Zierer will hold things down.

DEFENSE

Nose Tackle Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Jayson Jones (6-6, 328, So.) Jeffrey M'ba (6-6, 313, So.) Oregon transfer Jayson Jones will likely line up as Auburn's starting NT against Mercer. Defensive Tackle Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Marcus Harris (6-3, 294, Jr.) Marquis Burks (6-3, 302, Sr.) Harris will work as the 3-technique on the line. Burks could also work here or slide over as a 1- or 2i-technique. Defensive Line © Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC Colby Wooden (6-5, 284, Jr.) Morris Joseph (6-2, 281, Sr.) Wooden could move over to several spots, as could Joseph. EDGE Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Derick Hall (6-3, 256, Sr.) Eku Leota (6-4, 257, Sr.) Marcus Bragg (6-5, 262, Sr.) Dylan Brooks (6-4, 232, RFr.) Hall and Leota will be the two primary EDGE rushers. Linebacker © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Owen Pappoe (6-1, 225, Sr.) Cam Riley (6-5, 230, Jr.) Wesley Steiner (6-0, 237, Jr.) Eugene Asante (6-1, 216, Jr.) It will be interesting to see how often Auburn rotates linebackers past Pappoe and Riley. Cornerback © Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK Nehemiah Pritchett (6-1, 182, Sr.) Jaylin Simpson (6-1, 178, Jr.) DJ James (6-1, 174, Jr.) Keionte Scott (6-0, 185, So.) Pritchett and Simpson will start, but James and Scott are valuable depth pieces that will get reps. Saftey © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Zion Puckett (6-0, 227, Jr.) Marquise Gilbert (6-2, 178, So.) Craig McDonald (6-2, 204, So.) Cayden Bridges (6-2, 202, RFr.) Much like corner, safety is a position that could see a few players rotate in for playing time. Nickel Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports Donovan Kaufman (5-10, 205, Jr.) JD Rhym (6-1, 181, Fr.) Kaufman will be the main nickel.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Anders Carlson (6-5, 215, Sr.) Alex McPherson (5-9, 150, Fr.) Carlson will get the nod at kicker. Punter © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Oscar Chapman (6-3, 202, Jr.) Marshall Meyers (5-8, 205, So.) Oscar Chapman is a national treasure (also doubles as the best punter in the nation). Kick Returner Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports Jarquez Hunter (5-10, 202, So.) Nehemiah Pritchett (6-1, 182, Sr.) Hunter and Pritchett will likely be out there against Mercer. Punt Returner © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Ja'Varrius Johnson (5-10, 160, Jr.) Koy Moore (6-1, 192, So.) Johnson saw time at punt returner last season.

