Predicting Auburn football's depth chart vs Mercer
Auburn is wrapping up fall camp and will be releasing a depth chart shortly here in the next couple of days.
Will we have to wait until then to find out who the starting quarterback is? Who knows. As of right now it feels like the coaching staff has a good idea of not just the QB position, but the two-deep at every position. They just haven't released it.
Here is our prediction for Auburn's depth chart for the offense, defense, and special teams.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
TJ Finley (6-7, 250, Jr.)
Robby Ashford (6-3, 212, RFr.)
Zach Calzada (6-4, 208, So.)
Holden Geriner (6-3, 212, Fr.)
Finley looks like the best bet to win the starting job for the Tigers as of right now. Ashford may see the field in certain packages, but probably not against Mercer.
Running Back
Tank Bigsby (6-0, 213, Jr.)
Jarquez Hunter (5-10, 202, So.)
Damari Alston (5-9, 209, Fr.)
Sean Jackson (5-9, 230, RFr.)
Wide Receiver (Y)
Shedrick Jackson (6-2, 202, Sr.)
Camden Brown (6-3, 202, Fr.)
Ze'Vian Capers (6-4, 192, Jr.)
Shed will lead, but expect freshman Camden Brown to get involved in the offense.
Wide Receiver (Z)
Koy Moore (6-1, 192, So.)
Malcolm Johnson Jr. (6-1. 195, Jr.)
Landen King (6-5, 220, So.)
Based on what we have heard, Moore has taken over as the starter at the Z, but expect Johnson to get his touches as well.
Wide Receiver (H)
Tar'Varish Dawson Jr. (5-10, 161, RFr.)
Ja'Varriush Johnson (5-10, 160, Jr.)
"Chick" Dawson has had a really good camp thus far. Ja'Varrius Johnson will find his way onto the field not just as a slot receiver, but also in the return game.
Tight End
John Samuel Shenker (6-4, 250, Sr.)
Tyler Fromm (6-5, 243, Jr.)
Luke Deal (6-5, 257, Jr.)
This is arguably Auburn's deepest unit on the team outside of defensive line. Shenker, who set Auburn records last season, will be expected to have a bigger role in the passing game this year.
Right Tackle
Austin Troxell (6-7, 309, Sr.)
Colby Smith (6-8, 324, RFr.)
Alec Jackson (6-5, 321 Sr.)
Troxell has had an excellent camp according to reports. Smith will back him up.
Right Guard
Keiondre Jones (6-4, 340 Jr.)
Jalil Irvin (6-4, 313, Sr.)
Jeremiah Wright (6-5, 335, Jr.)
Jones will start, and Irvin will back him up. Wright will step in if there is injury.
Center
Tate Johnson (6-4, 285, Jr.)
Avery Jernigan (6-4, 310, So.)
Johnson has gotten most of the reps in Nick Brahms' absence.
Left Guard
Kam Stutts (6-5, 339, Sr.)
Brandon Council (6-4, 328, Sr.)
Don't be surprised if Council finds a way onto the field at a spot outside of left guard.
Left Tackle
Kilian Zeirer (6-7, 312, Sr.)
Brenden Coffey (6-7, 293, Sr.)
Zierer will hold things down.
DEFENSE
Nose Tackle
Jayson Jones (6-6, 328, So.)
Jeffrey M'ba (6-6, 313, So.)
Oregon transfer Jayson Jones will likely line up as Auburn's starting NT against Mercer.
Defensive Tackle
Marcus Harris (6-3, 294, Jr.)
Marquis Burks (6-3, 302, Sr.)
Harris will work as the 3-technique on the line. Burks could also work here or slide over as a 1- or 2i-technique.
Defensive Line
Colby Wooden (6-5, 284, Jr.)
Morris Joseph (6-2, 281, Sr.)
Wooden could move over to several spots, as could Joseph.
EDGE
Derick Hall (6-3, 256, Sr.)
Eku Leota (6-4, 257, Sr.)
Marcus Bragg (6-5, 262, Sr.)
Dylan Brooks (6-4, 232, RFr.)
Hall and Leota will be the two primary EDGE rushers.
Linebacker
Owen Pappoe (6-1, 225, Sr.)
Cam Riley (6-5, 230, Jr.)
Wesley Steiner (6-0, 237, Jr.)
Eugene Asante (6-1, 216, Jr.)
It will be interesting to see how often Auburn rotates linebackers past Pappoe and Riley.
Cornerback
Nehemiah Pritchett (6-1, 182, Sr.)
Jaylin Simpson (6-1, 178, Jr.)
DJ James (6-1, 174, Jr.)
Keionte Scott (6-0, 185, So.)
Pritchett and Simpson will start, but James and Scott are valuable depth pieces that will get reps.
Saftey
Zion Puckett (6-0, 227, Jr.)
Marquise Gilbert (6-2, 178, So.)
Craig McDonald (6-2, 204, So.)
Cayden Bridges (6-2, 202, RFr.)
Much like corner, safety is a position that could see a few players rotate in for playing time.
Nickel
Donovan Kaufman (5-10, 205, Jr.)
JD Rhym (6-1, 181, Fr.)
Kaufman will be the main nickel.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Anders Carlson (6-5, 215, Sr.)
Alex McPherson (5-9, 150, Fr.)
Carlson will get the nod at kicker.
Punter
Oscar Chapman (6-3, 202, Jr.)
Marshall Meyers (5-8, 205, So.)
Oscar Chapman is a national treasure (also doubles as the best punter in the nation).
Kick Returner
Jarquez Hunter (5-10, 202, So.)
Nehemiah Pritchett (6-1, 182, Sr.)
Hunter and Pritchett will likely be out there against Mercer.
Punt Returner
Ja'Varrius Johnson (5-10, 160, Jr.)
Koy Moore (6-1, 192, So.)
Johnson saw time at punt returner last season.
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube