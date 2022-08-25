Skip to main content

Predicting Auburn football's depth chart vs Mercer

Here is what we believe Auburn's depth chart will look like before the Tigers kick off against the Mercer Bears.
Auburn is wrapping up fall camp and will be releasing a depth chart shortly here in the next couple of days.

Will we have to wait until then to find out who the starting quarterback is? Who knows. As of right now it feels like the coaching staff has a good idea of not just the QB position, but the two-deep at every position. They just haven't released it.

Here is our prediction for Auburn's depth chart for the offense, defense, and special teams.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

TJ Finley (1) hands off to Tank Bigsby (4) during practice.

TJ Finley (6-7, 250, Jr.)

Robby Ashford (6-3, 212, RFr.)

Zach Calzada (6-4, 208, So.)

Holden Geriner (6-3, 212, Fr.)

Finley looks like the best bet to win the starting job for the Tigers as of right now. Ashford may see the field in certain packages, but probably not against Mercer.

Running Back

AUBURN, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 30: Running back Tank Bigsby #4 of the Auburn Tigers runs the ball by defensive back Otis Reese #3 of the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter of play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Tank Bigsby (6-0, 213, Jr.)

Jarquez Hunter (5-10, 202, So.)

Damari Alston (5-9, 209, Fr.)

Sean Jackson (5-9, 230, RFr.)

Wide Receiver (Y)

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Shedrick Jackson (6-2, 202, Sr.)

Camden Brown (6-3, 202, Fr.)

Ze'Vian Capers (6-4, 192, Jr.)

Shed will lead, but expect freshman Camden Brown to get involved in the offense.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Koy Moore (0)Auburn football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Koy Moore (6-1, 192, So.)

Malcolm Johnson Jr. (6-1. 195, Jr.)

Landen King (6-5, 220, So.)

Based on what we have heard, Moore has taken over as the starter at the Z, but expect Johnson to get his touches as well.

Wide Receiver (H)

Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Tar'Varish Dawson Jr. (5-10, 161, RFr.)

Ja'Varriush Johnson (5-10, 160, Jr.)

"Chick" Dawson has had a really good camp thus far. Ja'Varrius Johnson will find his way onto the field not just as a slot receiver, but also in the return game.

Tight End

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) catches a pass during warmups before the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

John Samuel Shenker (6-4, 250, Sr.)

Tyler Fromm (6-5, 243, Jr.)

Luke Deal (6-5, 257, Jr.)

This is arguably Auburn's deepest unit on the team outside of defensive line. Shenker, who set Auburn records last season, will be expected to have a bigger role in the passing game this year.

Right Tackle

Austin Troxell (68), Eku Leota (55), Colby Wooden (25)Auburn football practice Tue. Aug. 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Austin Troxell (6-7, 309, Sr.)

Colby Smith (6-8, 324, RFr.)

Alec Jackson (6-5, 321 Sr.)

Troxell has had an excellent camp according to reports. Smith will back him up.

Right Guard

Keiondre Jones (58)First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

Keiondre Jones (6-4, 340 Jr.)

Jalil Irvin (6-4, 313, Sr.)

Jeremiah Wright (6-5, 335, Jr.)

Jones will start, and Irvin will back him up. Wright will step in if there is injury.

Center

Tate Johnson (54), Jayson Jones (99)Auburn football practice Tue. Aug. 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Tate Johnson (6-4, 285, Jr.)

Avery Jernigan (6-4, 310, So.)

Johnson has gotten most of the reps in Nick Brahms' absence.

Left Guard

Kameron Stutts (62), Colby Wooden (25)Auburn football practice Tue. Aug. 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Kam Stutts (6-5, 339, Sr.)

Brandon Council (6-4, 328, Sr.)

Don't be surprised if Council finds a way onto the field at a spot outside of left guard.

Left Tackle

Marcus Harris (50), Kilian Zierer (77)Auburn football practice on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Kilian Zeirer (6-7, 312, Sr.)

Brenden Coffey (6-7, 293, Sr.)

Zierer will hold things down.

DEFENSE

Nose Tackle

Jayson Jones (99)Auburn football practice on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Jayson Jones (6-6, 328, So.)

Jeffrey M'ba (6-6, 313, So.)

Oregon transfer Jayson Jones will likely line up as Auburn's starting NT against Mercer.

Defensive Tackle

Marcus Harris (50) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Marcus Harris (6-3, 294, Jr.)

Marquis Burks (6-3, 302, Sr.)

Harris will work as the 3-technique on the line. Burks could also work here or slide over as a 1- or 2i-technique.

Defensive Line

Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Colby Wooden (6-5, 284, Jr.)

Morris Joseph (6-2, 281, Sr.)

Wooden could move over to several spots, as could Joseph.

EDGE

Derick Hall (29) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Derick Hall (6-3, 256, Sr.)

Eku Leota (6-4, 257, Sr.)

Marcus Bragg (6-5, 262, Sr.)

Dylan Brooks (6-4, 232, RFr.)

Hall and Leota will be the two primary EDGE rushers.

Linebacker

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Owen Pappoe (6-1, 225, Sr.)

Cam Riley (6-5, 230, Jr.)

Wesley Steiner (6-0, 237, Jr.)

Eugene Asante (6-1, 216, Jr.)

It will be interesting to see how often Auburn rotates linebackers past Pappoe and Riley.

Cornerback

Auburn Tigers defensive back Nehemiah Pritchett (18) returns an interception against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham35

Nehemiah Pritchett (6-1, 182, Sr.)

Jaylin Simpson (6-1, 178, Jr.)

DJ James (6-1, 174, Jr.)

Keionte Scott (6-0, 185, So.)

Pritchett and Simpson will start, but James and Scott are valuable depth pieces that will get reps.

Saftey

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) is tackled by Auburn Tigers cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (18) and safety Zion Puckett (10) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Puckett (6-0, 227, Jr.)

Marquise Gilbert (6-2, 178, So.)

Craig McDonald (6-2, 204, So.)

Cayden Bridges (6-2, 202, RFr.)

Much like corner, safety is a position that could see a few players rotate in for playing time.

Nickel

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers Tigers safety Donovan Kaufman (1) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Kaufman (5-10, 205, Jr.)

JD Rhym (6-1, 181, Fr.)

Kaufman will be the main nickel.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers place kicker Anders Carlson (26) watches a successful field goal attempt against the Mississippi Rebels during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Anders Carlson (6-5, 215, Sr.)

Alex McPherson (5-9, 150, Fr.)

Carlson will get the nod at kicker.

Punter

Auburn Tigers punter Oscar Chapman (91) punts the ball during warm ups during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Oscar Chapman (6-3, 202, Jr.)

Marshall Meyers (5-8, 205, So.)

Oscar Chapman is a national treasure (also doubles as the best punter in the nation).

Kick Returner

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Jarquez Hunter (5-10, 202, So.)

Nehemiah Pritchett (6-1, 182, Sr.)

Hunter and Pritchett will likely be out there against Mercer.

Punt Returner

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) catches a pass for touchdown in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Ja'Varrius Johnson (5-10, 160, Jr.)

Koy Moore (6-1, 192, So.)

Johnson saw time at punt returner last season.

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
