Auburn signee CJ Johnson "stands out on tape"

Auburn is getting a big and athletically gifted safety in CJ Johnson.

Johnson is a three-star player from Texas who signed with the Auburn Tigers on January 8th.

He is six-foot-three and weighs 193-pounds. You love to see a safety with this type of height, and he will be able to put on some weight quickly when he gets on campus.

Sports Illustrated's Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. joined the Locked on Auburn Podcast to share his thoughts on what Johnson can do for the Tigers.

Here is what Garcia Jr. had to say:

"Yeah, he really stands out on tape. CJ is extremely big, as you mentioned the size. If you stand out in Texas from a physical standpoint, you're pretty impressive in the height and weight department. What I love about CJ's game is he really does play everywhere. When I watched the tape, I assumed I was going to see a lot of box stuff. Stuff near the line of scrimmage, basically profiling as an extra linebacker at the high school level. I saw him at corner. I saw him work the nickel really well, so I think that versatility that he's already shown is quite intriguing, and when you pair it with what his body might look like at the next level, maybe it's a hybrid linebacker safety type. An extra sub-defender. Either way, in this day and age, you need these hybrid types who can work backward, forwards, and laterally all the same, and CJ profiles well in that regard."

"If you want to play the comp game then, think of a Smoke Monday. A guy who can really move around with length and physicality. You talk about a striker. He's really impressive at the point of contact at a defensive-minded and very well-coached high school program there in the Houston area. A lot of boxes checked with CJ Johnson, and look, Texas is becoming more and more important for Auburn as this new staff settles in."

Johnson, thanks to his size, is going to fit in well playing SEC football.

This 2023 class of defensive backs Auburn has brought in is incredibly special.

Good luck throwing the ball against the Auburn Tigers over these next few years.

