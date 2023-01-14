Skip to main content

Avery Jones should lead a stronger offensive line in 2023

Avery Jones scored a 65.8 PFF grade in 2022.

Avery Jones is one of several new offensive linemen that are expected to start in 2023 along the offensive front. 

A position that needed a massive overhaul, Freeze has added nine new big men that should help the Tigers compete in 2023 and beyond. Former East Carolina center Jones should be in the middle of it all. 

Stat of the day

What it means

Auburn's center to start the season was Tate Johnson. Before his injury, his player grade in 2022 was 55.3. After Johnson went down, veteran offensive linemen Brandon Council slid over. He scored a 57.2 PFF grade for the season. 

In 2021, when Nick Brahms started every game during the regular season for Auburn, his score was 61.2. 

Auburn should have some of the best center play that they have seen on the Plains in several years. Couple Jones' production at the college level with Freeze's scheme helping players succeed and Auburn's offensive line play should see a big step forward. 

In 2020, Jones graded out at a 66.6 PFF rating. In 2021, it was 59.6. 

Sep 2, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates offensive lineman Avery Jones (54) during pregame action against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
