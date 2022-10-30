Skip to main content

Five winners from Auburn's loss to Arkansas

These five guys played well against Arkansas.

Auburn was boat raced by Arkansas, losing by a score of 41-27. A touchdown in garbage time made the score appear closer than it should have been. 

It was a rough day to be an Auburn fan as the stands cleared awful quickly when Auburn got down big. 

While this was a bad loss, some players had good days on the field. 

Let's look at five Auburn players that played well against Arkansas. 

Camden Brown

Camden Brown celebrates after scoring a touchdown vs Arkansas.

Camden Brown was the biggest bright spot in this game for the Tigers. He caught four passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown Brown caught you will be seeing on Sports Center tomorrow as it was a circus catch. Brown has a really bright future ahead of him and could be an absolute stud for the Tigers next year. 

DJ James

Tank Bigsby

DJ James has emerged as the Tigers shut down corner. He is excellent at batting down passes and doing so without drawing a pass interference call. James had a few of these pass breakups in this game. James is in for a big year next year and has a chance to be a person hearing his name called in the NFL Draft in the future. 

Tank Bigsby

Tank Bigsby scores against Arkansas

Tank Bigsby was a real gadget guy in this game for the Tigers, as he added six receptions to his work on the ground. Bigsby had a 41-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter, where he showed a great burst of speed. Auburn fans need to root for Bigsby to finish the year strong so he can raise his draft stock over these last few games of the season. 

Robby Ashford

Robby Ashford

Robby Ashford continues to look better and better as the season goes on. He is still you and makes some poor throws and decisions at times, but overall he played well in this game. He had 285 yards through the air and 87 yards on the ground. He also threw a touchdown in this contest. It is still to be seen if Ashford is the quarterback of the future, but he will continue to develop as the season progresses. 

Colby Wooden

Colby Wooden vs Arkansas

Colby Wooden sacked Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson in this contest. Wooden is a very talented football player that has had a good year for the Tigers. He is another player like Bigsby that Tiger fans need to root for as he tries to make a name for himself in the NFL Draft. Wooden has four games left to try and make a case for why an NFL team should take a shot on him. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Camden Brown vs Arkansas
Football

Five winners from Auburn's loss to Arkansas

By Andrew Stefaniak
Robby Ashford
Football

GALLERY: Photos from Auburn's loss to Arkansas

By Lance Dawe
Bryan Harsin vs Arkansas
Football

Takeaways from Auburn's 41-27 loss to Arkansas

By Lance Dawe
Mississippi State's Athletic Director John Cohen speaks about MSU's 2021 Baseball National Championship Friday, July 2, 2021. Msu Parade And Ceremony18
Football

REPORTS: Auburn to hire Mississippi State's Athletic Director John Cohen

By Lindsay Crosby
Tank Bigsby in warmups.
Football

WATCH: Tank Bigsby rips off long TD run vs Arkansas

By Lance Dawe
Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen introduces new MSU basketball coach Chris Jans during a news conference at MSU in Starkville Wednesday. March 23, 2022. Tcl Msu Chris Jans 02
Football

REPORT: Auburn is supposedly negotiating the open Athletic Director job with current Mississippi State AD John Cohen

By Lindsay Crosby
Robby Ashford in warmups vs Arkansas.
Football

Auburn loses to Arkansas 41-27

By Andrew Stefaniak
IMG_2894
Football

Auburn vs Arkansas depth chart update: Freshman Holden Geriner starting at QB

By Lance Dawe