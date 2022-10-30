Five winners from Auburn's loss to Arkansas

Auburn was boat raced by Arkansas, losing by a score of 41-27. A touchdown in garbage time made the score appear closer than it should have been.

It was a rough day to be an Auburn fan as the stands cleared awful quickly when Auburn got down big.

While this was a bad loss, some players had good days on the field.

Let's look at five Auburn players that played well against Arkansas.

Camden Brown Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily Camden Brown was the biggest bright spot in this game for the Tigers. He caught four passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown Brown caught you will be seeing on Sports Center tomorrow as it was a circus catch. Brown has a really bright future ahead of him and could be an absolute stud for the Tigers next year. DJ James Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily DJ James has emerged as the Tigers shut down corner. He is excellent at batting down passes and doing so without drawing a pass interference call. James had a few of these pass breakups in this game. James is in for a big year next year and has a chance to be a person hearing his name called in the NFL Draft in the future. Tank Bigsby Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily Tank Bigsby was a real gadget guy in this game for the Tigers, as he added six receptions to his work on the ground. Bigsby had a 41-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter, where he showed a great burst of speed. Auburn fans need to root for Bigsby to finish the year strong so he can raise his draft stock over these last few games of the season. Robby Ashford Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily Robby Ashford continues to look better and better as the season goes on. He is still you and makes some poor throws and decisions at times, but overall he played well in this game. He had 285 yards through the air and 87 yards on the ground. He also threw a touchdown in this contest. It is still to be seen if Ashford is the quarterback of the future, but he will continue to develop as the season progresses. Colby Wooden Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily Colby Wooden sacked Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson in this contest. Wooden is a very talented football player that has had a good year for the Tigers. He is another player like Bigsby that Tiger fans need to root for as he tries to make a name for himself in the NFL Draft. Wooden has four games left to try and make a case for why an NFL team should take a shot on him.

