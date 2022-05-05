Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin shares his thoughts on NIL

The Athletic recently published an article with a plethora of questions about the Auburn Tigers. Most notably a question asking about NIL. "When will we get a comprehensive story on what’s going on with NIL in the SEC?"

David Ubbben shares his thoughts on name, image, and likeness while breaking down what Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has had to say about NIL and its impact on student athletes.

Harsin believes that the impact of NIL will benefit Auburn's athletes from an educational standpoint.

“It’s part of college football. One of the things about name, image and likeness that I think is a big positive is we’re going to be creating a lot more business majors,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said recently. “They’re getting a better understanding of how things work. Budgets, taxes, finances, things we all deal with that are part of the real world.”

Harsin also notes that having to keep up with the requirements that come with it is a more productive way to spend free time over, say, playing video games.

“It’s all part of the experience. We’ve embraced that. There’s still a lot to learn about it,” he said. “There are factors nobody really understands, but if our guys graduate, play good football, have a hell of an experience and learn things about real life along the way and build other relationships and connections for their futures, we’re going to incorporate that into the experience they have here. And if that’s the way it’s going to be, we’re going to be the best at it.”

There doesn't seem to be any issues among Auburn's staff with players making upwards of six and seven figure deals. Harsin express his appreciation for those who were able to take advantage of the opportunities given to them.

“Why not? If that’s the opportunity they get, why not? That’s why we’re here, too. To help players and their families manage those things,” Harsin said. “Money’s not a bad thing. It’s just managing things properly. So, OK, why don’t we make sure we’re able to help them manage those things. Because they still love football. They know they have to do well academically. They’ve made promises they’re going to get degrees. This is just another part of their development, and they’re learning a lot in that experience. If this is a part of where college football is at, then let’s embrace it and make it an advantage for players that come to Auburn.”

