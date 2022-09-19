Auburn Twitter seems to want Deion Sanders to be the next head football coach

There is a ton of unrest among the Auburn football fanbase after the collapse at the hands of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Bryan Harsin's future at Auburn is in question and unless something changes, there will be another coaching search on the Plains.

Many names that analysts and fans are throwing out as potential replacements down the line are the same names that were seen a few years ago after Gus Malzahn was relieved of his duties as Auburn's head coach. Of course, Harsin's name was rarely seen on those lists before he was selected as the next beach coach of the Auburn Tigers.

A new name that has appears next to Lane Kiffin, Hugh Freeze, and others is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.

Auburn Twitter is all about it.

