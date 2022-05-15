Skip to main content
Auburn football adds Craig McDonald via the transfer portal

Auburn football adds Craig McDonald via the transfer portal

Auburn's defense instantly gets deeper with the addition of former Iowa State Cyclone safety Craig McDonald.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn's defense instantly gets deeper with the addition of former Iowa State Cyclone safety Craig McDonald.

The Auburn Tigers have added Craig McDonald via the transfer portal.

The former Iowa State safety redshirted in 2020 and was a key part of the Cyclones' defensive backfield in 2021. He totaled over 40 tackles and secured two interceptions over the course of the season.

The addition of McDonald comes at a position of need as the Auburn coaching staff needed to get deeper at defensive back. McDonald offers an instant upgrade to the safety room and could be a player that could fight for playing time despite being added later in the off-season after spring practice.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Minneapolis, MN native was highly respected coming out of high school.

In his report on 247Sports coming out of high school, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote: 

"Ideal frame and length for the position. Taller with long arms and fairly filled in going into college. Has played in a variety of sports including cornerback, safety, wide receiver, running back, and even some wildcat quarterback and returned punts. Runs track and plays basketball. Fluid athlete. Shows instincts and the ability to break on balls. Has very good ball skills and makes the interception when the play is there to be made. Smart kid (3.3 GPA) who was a team captain. Only some footage of run support is available, but what it shows is a technically sound tackler with the size to get the job done in that department. Solid track results, but must continue to get faster and more explosive. Likely a free safety in college, but he has the man-to-man skills to move down and man upon a slot or tight end. Has the growth potential to possibly outgrow that position also. Should be a good starter with the upside to be more than that."

McDonald was on an official visit to Auburn this weekend and must have loved what he saw before making the announcement official. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Craig McDonald (27) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football adds Craig McDonald via the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn Football makes top five for linebacker recruit

By Andrew Stefaniak1 hour ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after sweeping South Carolina.
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn Baseball's game two win over Alabama

By Andrew Stefaniak1 hour ago
41 AU baseball v Alabama-6587
Baseball

Breakdown: John Armstrong's return to the bullpen provides depth and competitiveness

By Lindsay Crosby8 hours ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after a walk off score by Nate LaRue.
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn Baseball's win over Alabama

By Andrew Stefaniak20 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) celebrates with his team as Auburn Tigers men's basketball celebrates the regular season SEC championship at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated South Carolina Gamecocks 82-71.
Basketball

It's Jabari Smith's 19th birthday: A look back at some of his best moments as an Auburn Tiger

By Lance DaweMay 13, 2022
Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25), defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) and defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) celebrate a sack against Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ncaa Football Alabamaat Auburn
Football

A special season may be in store for Auburn's defensive line

By Lance DaweMay 13, 2022
Auburn baseball's Sonny Dichiara vs Arkansas.
Baseball

Auburn baseball hosts rival Alabama for the home finale

By Lindsay CrosbyMay 13, 2022