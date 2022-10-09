Five winners from Auburn's blowout loss to Georgia

Auburn traveled to Athens, Georgia, to play their first road game of the season.

It wasn't pretty, as Auburn was blown out of the water by a score of 42-10. This loss gives the Tigers a 3-3 record for the year.

You have to imagine that this game will end the Harsin era, but we will not know until more information is revealed.

Let's look at five winners from Auburn's blowout loss.

Jarquez Hunter Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Jarquez Hunter just refuses to have a bad game. Hunter ran the ball five times for 20 yards and caught three passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. Hunter looked amazing, breaking multiple tackles to score a 62-yard touchdown through the air. Hunter will be dangerous for this Auburn football team when he has the backfield to himself. Owen Pappoe Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Owen Pappoe had a big game for racking up a team-leading eight tackles. Pappoe is fighting to raise his draft stock after a slow start to his season. As a linebacker, Pappoe should be leading the team in tackles every game, so it was good to see him do that in this contest. Pappoe has the skill to be a great player at the next level, but to make that happen, he will need to finish the year strong. Colby Wooden Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Colby Wooden had a massive game which included a sack, a forced fumble, and five tackles. Wooden is another player pushing to raise his draft stock, so it is great to see him perform so well against a great football team. If Auburn wants to turn this season around, Wooden needs to keep playing like this. Oscar Chapman © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK One bright sport all year long has been Tiger punter Oscar Chapman. The only issue with Chapman is Tiger fans hate seeing him kick because it means Auburn's drive stalled. Chapman punted nine times. Yes, you read that correctly nine times. His furthest punt of the game was a 56-yard kick. He also pinned the Bulldogs inside their own 20 once. While it was a tough game for the Tigers, and we don't want like see a lot of punts, Auburn has a dang good punter. Auburn basketball fans Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports The fifth winner from this game was the Auburn basketball fans, as we are officially less than a month away from the first game of the season. This football season has been tough on the hearts of the Auburn faithful, but a fun basketball season is right around the corner.

