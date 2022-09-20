Getting to know more about Auburn's newest commit Gernorris Wilson

Coming off a rough loss to Penn State, the bright side for Auburn is that they have landed two commits in the last couple of days to get their total number of commits in the 2023 class up to ten.

The most recent commit is three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson from Lakeland, Florida.

National recruiting director for Rivals Adam Gorney was asked to discuss Wilson, and he said, "The thing with Gernorris Wilson is in the recruiting game, there are no surprises, but this one really wasn't. Auburn was the school to beat for a very long time for him. He had taken multiple visits there and absolutely loved it. He had been telling reporters that he had fallen in love with the place, and it looked like he was going to commit to the place a bunch of times. The only surprise here is that it took him so long to make this decision because Auburn was the clear favorite. Some other schools like North Carolina, UCF, and others were trying to stay involved, but I think everybody kind of saw the writing on the wall here. In terms of a player, he's got the size at six-foot-five, 285-pounds. He's going to develop into a three hundred pounder, and Auburn getting into Florida is definitely very helpful for a recruiting class that needs a spark moving through the fall."

Gorney was also about the style of offensive lineman that coaches want to recruit nowadays, and this was his response, "There are some guys that are over three hundred pounds that we know are maxed out physically, and they will develop their skills around their size, but a lot of coaches now want guys that they can bring in who can move and then add the weight as they want to at the next level and I think Wilson is one of those guys. To Auburn's credit, they've been trying to get guys in there; they just need some spark to get things going. They're working hard on DJ Chester; they're trying to flip Bo Hughley, so there are definitely offensive line targets out there that Auburn wants. But Wison is a guy that they ID'd early; they really wanted coming from a powerhouse in central Florida. It's a nice addition and maybe could be a little bit of a pipeline. I'm not saying Auburn is going to go into Lakeland and win every single recruiting battle, but it certainly doesn't hurt that if Gernorris Wilson goes there and has some success, some of his friends and younger teammates might take a look at Auburn as well.

Adding Wilson was huge for this coaching staff, and he is a player that can hopefully develop into a monster.

Wilson is Auburn's second offensive line commit of the 2023 class, so hopefully, adding him will give the Tigers some momentum.

If the coaching staff could use this momentum to make a push at DJ Chester and Bo Hughley, those two guys would be massive additions to Auburn's class.

