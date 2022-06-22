Skip to main content

Auburn football adds tight end PWO Grant Hidalgo

Tight end Grant Hidalgo commits to the Auburn Tigers.

The Auburn Tigers have added a preferred walk on tight end. Grant Hidalgo announced via his personal Twitter account Tuesday night. 

Hidalgo joins the Tigers after spending some time with the Stetson Hatters. He will transfer and play for the Auburn Tigers as a preferred walk on and not take up a scholarship spot. He has four years of eligibility. 

The Orlando, FL native is listed at 6-foot-5, 226-pounds, and will be a body on the Auburn roster in a loaded tight end room. 

In his announcement via Twitter, he said:

"First off, I'd like to thank God for guiding my steps throughout this journey. I'd like to thank my family for all the support they've shown. I'm beyond grateful for this opportunity that Coach Harsin, Coach Bedell, and Coach Hartline have given me. With that being said, I'm blessed to say that I'm committed to Auburn University."

Hidalgo was selected to the PFL Academic Honor Roll with the Stetson Hatters but did not see playing time. The Auburn newcomer has already changed his bio to say Auburn tight end. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football adds tight end PWO Grant Hidalgo

By Zac Blackerby37 seconds ago
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers second baseman Cole Foster (7) runs past first base after hitting a double against the Stanford Cardinal during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball vs Arkansas: live blog

By Andrew Stefaniak2 hours ago
Coach Eric Kiesau at Auburn football practice on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Three Auburn football assistants earn pay raises

By Lance Dawe5 hours ago
LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24. jump2
Football

Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the LSU Tigers

By Lance Dawe8 hours ago
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers pitcher Trace Bright (21) throws in the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Previewing Auburn vs Arkansas in the College World Series

By Lindsay Crosby9 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin following loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham25
Football

On3 ranks Bryan Harsin almost last among SEC coaches

By Zac Blackerby14 hours ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after beating Oregon State.
Baseball

Three takeaways for the Auburn baseball team from the Ole Miss win over Arkansas

By Andrew Stefaniak22 hours ago
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers shortstop Brody Moore (4) hits a single against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball survives and advances in the College World Series

By Lindsay CrosbyJun 20, 2022