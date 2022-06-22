Auburn football adds tight end PWO Grant Hidalgo

The Auburn Tigers have added a preferred walk on tight end. Grant Hidalgo announced via his personal Twitter account Tuesday night.

Hidalgo joins the Tigers after spending some time with the Stetson Hatters. He will transfer and play for the Auburn Tigers as a preferred walk on and not take up a scholarship spot. He has four years of eligibility.

The Orlando, FL native is listed at 6-foot-5, 226-pounds, and will be a body on the Auburn roster in a loaded tight end room.

In his announcement via Twitter, he said:

"First off, I'd like to thank God for guiding my steps throughout this journey. I'd like to thank my family for all the support they've shown. I'm beyond grateful for this opportunity that Coach Harsin, Coach Bedell, and Coach Hartline have given me. With that being said, I'm blessed to say that I'm committed to Auburn University."

Hidalgo was selected to the PFL Academic Honor Roll with the Stetson Hatters but did not see playing time. The Auburn newcomer has already changed his bio to say Auburn tight end.

